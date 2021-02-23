NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos

The Green Bay Packers are going to be looking for a wide receiver this off season, whether it comes from free agency, the NFL draft or through a trade.

If the Packers pursue a wide receiver through a trade, they will need to target a team that needs defense. The Packers have a lot of tradeable assets on the defensive side of the football.

One player that makes sense for the Green Bay Packers to trade is strong safety Adrian Amos. The Packers' strong safety is only 27-years-old and is still in his prime. This could land the Packers a good wide receiver through a trade.

What three teams could be interested in trading for Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos this off-season.

1) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

There has been discussion about the Dallas Cowboys trading wide receiver Michael Gallup.

The rumors started back up during the 2020-2021 NFL trade deadline. With the new calendar year getting ready to start on March 17th, could we finally see Michael Gallup traded?

Michael Gallup is going off on the Eagles 🔥



6 catches

121 yards

2 TDs



And it’s only the first half @brgridiron



(via @dallascowboys)pic.twitter.com/dQBVLiyESn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has been asking for more help at the wide receiver position for the past couple of years.

Michael Gallup will give the Green Bay Packers a true number two wide receiver on offense. This move makes sense for the Packers and Cowboys because both teams need help at both positions.

2) Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Atlanta Falcons current safety is set to hit free agency this off-season. They have a lot talent at the wide receiver position. Russell Gage is one of the wide receivers that Atlanta could make available.

#Falcons WR Russell Gage throws a 39 yard TD to WR Calvin Ridley.pic.twitter.com/KWcFazODgI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2020

Adrian Amos will give them a boost on defense and is under contract until the 2023 off-season. Both teams will walk away from this trade happy. It may take more than Russell Gage but it will be worth it for the Falcons.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars need defensive help this off-season

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have a wide receiver that their willing to get rid of but they do have an extra first-round draft pick.

Jacksonville currently has the 26th overall pick that could be in play. Green Bay Packers will definitely consider sending Adrian Amos for the number 26 pick.

If Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars can pull off the trade for Adrian Amos it could be a big boost for their defense.

It will also be the biggest trade of Urban Meyers young career. If the Jaguars want Amos it will take at least the first round pick.