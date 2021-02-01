NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in his career Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the move to another NFL team. San Francisco 49ers have been unsure of Garoppolo's ability to lead their franchise. Even with 49ers playing in last year's Super Bowl a lot of fans feel that was solely because of their defense.

The last two NFC teams to make the Super Bowl are apparently trying to get rid of their quarterbacks.



The #49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo a $137.5 million contract.



The #Rams gave Jared Goff a $134 million contract. pic.twitter.com/NjkP5bBTt9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 28, 2021

In four seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo has only played one full season. Three out of the four were cut short due to injury. San Francisco could struggle moving Jimmy Garoppolo.

It will all come down to what the 49ers feel Jimmy Garoppolo is worth in the trade market. San Francisco will have to take into consideration that Garoppolo is injury prone. Not to mention NFL teams only have one full season to evaluate Garoppolo and his value.

If the San Francisco 49ers want to trade their starting quarterback it would be best to get into negotiations with these three NFL teams.

NFL Trade Rumors - Trade Option 1: Jimmy Garoppolo to the New England Patriots

Former New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Let us not forget that four years ago Bill Belichick was not happy about sending Garoppolo to the 49ers. Belichick felt that Jimmy Garoppolo was the next New England Patriots starting quarterback after Tom Brady. If it wasn't for Tom Brady meeting with Robert Kraft, Garoppolo would still be a Patriot today.

New England Patriots would be the best landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. He already knows the offense. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels both have experience in coaching Garoppolo. It would eliminate the process of teaching and learning a new offensive playbook for both the Patriots and Garoppolo.

NFL Trade Rumors - Trade Option 2: Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers swap Garoppolo and draft picks for Watson

This trade rumor has been swarming since Houston Texans franchise quarterback requested a trade. San Francisco has been a potential landing spot for Deshaun Watson. The 49ers would have to put together a similar package that the Rams put together for Matthew Stafford.

Joe Thomas believes the 49ers are Deshaun Watson's ideal landing spot should the star QB be traded 👀 https://t.co/b5mu6Q10Kh pic.twitter.com/TVLfwJLAxO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2021

With Watson being young and the Texans not having a first round draft pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, it would make sense that Houston would want the 49ers first-round pick. Jimmy Garoppolo would be the face of the Houston Texans franchise for their rebuild. The 49ers wpuld become instant Super Bowl Contenders with Deshaun Watson under center.

NFL Trade Rumors - Trade Option 3: Jimmy Garoppolo to the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears send Mitchell Trubisky and draft picks to the 49ers for Garoppolo

If there is one young starting quarterback that needs a change of scenery it is Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago Bears brought in Nick Foles in hopes that he could work his magic as a back up quarterback but that failed. Acquiring Trubisky from the Bears could be the best scenario for the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead of giving up draft picks they would most likely receive picks for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers would be able to keep their first-round draft pick and can still draft their franchise quarterback. Let us not forget that Kyle Shanahan has been able to turn quarterbacks around in the past.

If the 49ers wanted to move forward with Mitchell Trubisky as the starter they can. If they do not feel he is the answer they have the option to sit him and consume more picks. It is a double win for the 49ers if they can send Jimmy Garoppolo to the Chicago Bears.