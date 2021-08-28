NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs isn't looking to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. He's looking for a better deal, and Seattle should give him what he deserves. Diggs has eight interceptions in 21 games for the Seattle Seahawks defense, and five of the eight came during the 2020 season.

The Seattle Seahawks have faced a few contract struggles this offseason. Seattle settled the contract dispute with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. The Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

However, if the Seahawks and Diggs can't reach a deal, who are the other teams who can take him?

Here are three teams who would show a lot of interest in Diggs.

Who are the NFL teams that would show interest in Quandre Diggs?

Seattle Seahawks defense celebrates in the end zone after a big play

#1 New York Jets

The New York Jets have made significant strides on offense. Zach Wilson has started to look like a number two overall pick, and Corey Davis is looking like a great free-agent signing. The Jets can now begin to turn their focus to defense.

Quandre Diggs will bring a ball hawk to the Jets' defense. The Jets haven't had a ball hawk on their defense since Darrelle Revis. New York needs a boost on defense to make a playoff run soon.

#2 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are all-in on Josh Allen and their offense. Buffalo is ready to make a run at the Lombardi trophy. Adding Quandre Diggs helps Buffalo's chances at making that long-awaited trip to the Super Bowl.

If the Buffalo Bills can add Quandre Diggs, he would join Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde in the Bills' secondary. The New England Patriots made massive upgrades to offense and defense this offseason. Buffalo will now look to make the upgrade to secure their top spot in the AFC East.

#3 Washington Football Team

Washington has a ton of talent on defense. Adding Quandre Diggs gives the Football Team one more weapon. That young pool of talent has helped Washington rank amongst the best in the NFL.

The NFC East is a three-team race between the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and the Washington Football Team. Dallas has the best offense in the division, and the New York Giants made massive improvements this offseason. The Washington Football Team now has to make a move to stay in the race.

