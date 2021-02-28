It's been a Johnson-heavy few days for NFL franchise Houston Texans. The franchise on Friday cut Duke Johnson, but fellow running back David Johnson is still on the roster.

His future with the Texans, though, is uncertain.

Though the Texans want to cut his pay, The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported that there is mutual interest for David Johnson's return. He currently has an $8.512 million salary-cap figure.

Texans would like to retain running back David Johnson, if possible, according to sources. He's due a $7.95 million base salary in 2021 with $2.1 million of it guaranteed. Team would want to lower his salary cap figure of $8.512 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 26, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Texans RB David Johnson

Asking a player to give up money is never easy and often leads to parting of ways. That could be Johnson's reality if he doesn't agree with Houston's vision, as the franchise might then opt to trade him.

#1 David Johnson Landing Spot No. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson could be part of a rebuilt Steelers offense.

Pittsburgh and veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are struggling in contract negotiations, so a new offensive look may be on the table.

Adding Johnson could give the Steelers more depth and offensive stability, always key when a team's quarterback situation is muddled.

They already need more running back help, and if their star quarterback is on his way out, the more firepower on offense, the better.

David Johnson Landing Spot No. 2: Miami Dolphins

Miami also needs help at running back, so Johnson could be traded there.

The Dolphins have seven running backs on their roster, but none that have emerged as standouts. Johnson is a proven NFL player capable of leading a backfield.

Plus, Miami is also in quarterback-transition mode. Tua Tagovailoa is their signal-caller of the future, but while he progresses, the Dolphins would do well in getting him some help.

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Johnson could be Miami's workhorse running back as Tagovailoa develops his game and takes on more responsibility in the offense.

David Johnson Landing Spot No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Johnson doesn't join the Dolphins, he could still end up in Florida.

Th Super Bowl-champion Bucs are riding high, but roster improvement is always necessary in the NFL. Tampa Bay does have Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy on the roster, but Johnson would be a nice compliment to that backfield.

A move to the Bucs would likely be a welcome change for Johnson. He would leave a struggling team in Houston and join one of the league's best in Tampa Bay, which features superstar quarterback Tom Brady and noted offensive coach Bruce Arians.

Super Bowl LV

That's about as ideal a trade for a player as can be.