NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB options for Colts to consider following injury to Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz's injury woes continue as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback has suffered sprains in both ankles. His status for the game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain, but it's more likely than not that he'll be inactive.

The Colts are 0-2 and can't let the season go away for free, especially after they traded two high draft picks for Wentz with hopes of him rekindling his magic with the Philadelphia Eagles early in his career. Jacob Eason is not a trustworthy option as of now and Indianapolis should look outside of the organization for options.

3 options for the Colts to replace Carson Wentz:

#1 - Blaine Gabbert

Gabbert has became a reliable backup over the years after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010. He even earned the starting spot with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

A 10-year veteran in the league who learned from Tom Brady in 2020, Gabbert may be open to the opportunity to start a few games in Indianapolis while Wentz heals. This would also allow the Buccaneers to handle second-team reps to backup Kyle Trask, the rookie from the second round of the 2021 draft.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Bucs are re-signing QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal, per source. Top backup to Brady back in fold for Super Bowl champs.

#2 - Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky is a huge draft bust right now. He is the backup for Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills, so the Colts would have to trade for him. The former second overall pick from the Chicago Bears has a list of accolades impressive for a backup: he's still just 26 with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, more than 10,000 passing yards and two playoff starts in distinct years.

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Of course, if Trubisky was good, the Bears would not have let him go for free in March, nor would they have traded up for Justin Fields in this year's draft. He's inconsistent and makes erratic decisions with the ball. However, a guy of his caliber, for what should be a late-round pick, and only until Wentz heals, doesn't seem like a bad decision.

#3 - Blake Bortles

Bortles spent part of the offseason with the Green Bay Packers, but he was released when Aaron Rodgers finally ended his roller-coaster saga and reported to the Packers' training camp. His deal had no guaranteed money and Jordan Love will take QB2 reps to develop, which meant Bortles did not have much reason to remain with the team.

With Wentz hurt, the perfect situation may have just arrived. Bortles would be the cheap, useful veteran to handle starting duties as long as Wentz remains sidelined. He would also represent a safer option than Jacob Eason, who is inexperienced and does not inspire much confidence.

Matt Karoly @mattkaroly My top backup QB options on the open market: Blake Bortles, Josh Rosen, Kyle Sloter



My top backup QB options to watch on the waiver wire after cut downs: Kurt Benkert, Trevor Siemian



My top backup QB options to watch on the waiver wire after cut downs: Kurt Benkert, Trevor Siemian

The Colts know Bortles from his Jacksonville Jaguars days as the coaching staff and the current front office were already in place in 2018.

