NFL Trade Rumors: 3 quarterbacks Colts should pursue to replace Philip Rivers

With Philip Rivers retiring from the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts will need to become active in the NFL trade talks. The Colts do not have a good enough draft pick in the first round to get an instant starter. This means they will need to pick up the phone and start making calls to acquire their new quarterback through a trade.

Here are:

3 NFL quarterbacks that we could see wearing an Indianapolis Colts uniform in the 2021 NFL Season

NFL Trade Rumors: Option #1: Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles have said that Carson Wentz is there guy at quarterback but they also said head coach Doug Pederson would be back in 2021. It is hard to believe that the Eagles wouldn't consider a good offer from the Colts for Wentz. If the Indianapolis Colts can put together a good package together for Carson Wentz Philadelphia would send him packing.

The Eagles already have a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts that proved he can be a good starter. Wentz would give the Colts an instant starter that doesn't need to develop. It really all just depends on what the Eagles will want for Carson Wentz. Indianapolis needs to make sure that they do not over spend for Wentz.

NFL Trade Rumors: Option #2: Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

If the Indianapolis Colts were smart they would offer something that the Lions could not say no to for Matthew Stafford. With the Lions making a lot of changes and planning for the future the Colts could land Stafford. Indianapolis could go as far as offering their first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in the package.

Stafford would not only be an instant contributor, he would be a big upgrade at the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford would be walking into an offense that consistently has a great offensive line year in and year out. He would thrive in Indianapolis and the Colts would still be a playoff team with him at quarterback.

NFL Trade Rumors: Option #3: Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

New York Jets have the number two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The new coaching staff has a lot of confidence in Sam Darnold, but he needs a change of scenery. New York Jets fan base has worn Darnold out with all the criticism and lack of confidence they have in the young quarterback.

Indianapolis would not have to give up a ton for Darnold. The Jets have the ability to draft their next quarterback at number two. Out of the three players listed for the Colts to pursue, Sam Darnold may be the easiest to obtain.

One way or another the Indianapolis Colts are sitting in tough position. They don't pick until late in the first round. Losing Philip Rivers hurt the Colts and now they are heading into the 2021 NFL off-season without a true starter at quarterback.