NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic landing spots for Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have been going back and forth with tight end David Njoku since he requested to be traded last offseason. Cleveland came out last offseason and signed Austin Hooper, which made the Browns fan base believe Njoku was on his way out of Cleveland.

Instead, Cleveland kept David Njoku on their roster for the 2020-2021 season and now both sides are playing it off. Njoku responded to a trade rumor on Instagram by saying:

"I am not going nowhere."

David Njoku has spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He has registered 112 receptions, 1,279 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his career with the Browns.

Cleveland and Njoku are trying to keep this quiet, but it's hard to believe that he will take the role as a second option in Cleveland for another full season. There are three teams that will be extremely interested in David Njoku and all of them are realistic landing spots for the tight end.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns trade David Njoku to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in need of a tight end. Tim Tebow isn't going to be the starting tight end for the Jaguars in 2021 and David Njoku is the perfect fit for the Jacksonville offense. If the Jaguars can land David Njoku, he instantly becomes the starter and the best tight end on their team.

JAX:

TE David Njoku

CLE:

2022 4th



➖



IND

WR Julio Jones

ATL

2022 3rd, 2023 2nd



➖



NE:

WR Anthony Miller

CHI

2022 5th



➖



DEN

QB Aaron Rodgers

GB:

2022 1st, 2022 2nd, 2023 1st, 2024 2nd



➖



PHI:

LB Jordan Hicks

AZ:

TE Zach Ertz



➖



More: https://t.co/eCKFk3Qexx pic.twitter.com/SEQTSBwncy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 17, 2021

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns trade David Njoku to the Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been linked with wanting a tight end. One name that has been swarming around the rumor mill is Zach Ertz but the Eagles have yet to pull the trigger on a potential trade. Their next best option is trading for David Njoku, who would bring a big boost to the Cardinals offense and add another weapon for Kyler Murray to throw the football to.

Why is David Njoku not a Cardinal yet? — Fantasy Brews (@fantasybrewspod) May 17, 2021

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns trade David Njoku to the Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made a big trade when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. They also sent Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos. Carolina has their franchise quarterback, and it's time for them to get him a reliable tight end to throw the football to this season. David Njoku will be the best tight end that Sam Darnold has had since becoming an NFL quarterback.