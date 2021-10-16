NFL Rumors: 3 Reasons why Jarvis Landry’s return could spell the end of Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are off to a solid start to the 2021 NFL season, holding a 3-2 record through the first five weeks despite missing key players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for multiple games.

But there is much to be optimistic about in Cleveland, despite a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. The Browns are on a trajectory to make a strong push toward the playoffs.

Odell Beckham Jr's time in Cleveland could be coming to an end

However, it hasn't all been encouraging as Beckham Jr. has struggled to stay on the field and his production hasn't been consistent. In three games this season, he's posted nine catches for 124 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's inadequate production as a passer has impacted his play, but Beckham Jr. hasn't been one of his primary targets. The lack of chemistry between them has hampered the former Pro Bowler's impact on the field.

Jetsfanfan @jetsfanfan I’m not kidding if I’m the Jets I’m calling the Browns for @obj he’s too good and could help this team so much… Zach Wilson abuses Cory Davis because he has to because Cory is the best on our Team rn… if OBJ wants touches it’s a perfect fit and the fan base would love him I’m not kidding if I’m the Jets I’m calling the Browns for @obj he’s too good and could help this team so much… Zach Wilson abuses Cory Davis because he has to because Cory is the best on our Team rn… if OBJ wants touches it’s a perfect fit and the fan base would love him

That brought forth doubts about Beckham Jr.'s ability to stay healthy and his effectiveness as an option in the passing game. It's also led to discussions regarding his long-term future with the Browns.

He's currently in the third year of his five-year, $90 million deal, with the final two years of his deal holding no dead cap hit. Things may continue to ramp up in that direction as Jarvis Landry is expected to return to action this week after being removed from the injured reserve list. With Landry back in the fold, here are three reasons it could spell the end for Beckham Jr. in Cleveland:

#1 - Landry will be the No. 1 receiving option

Since joining the Browns, Landry has been a highly reliable receiving option in the passing game. His effective work on short-to-intermediate passes has made him a high-volume target. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. has excelled in throws down the field, which hasn't exactly been the game plan. In other words, Landry will see plenty of balls in his direction.

brownscentral IG @Brownscentral_ Jarvis Landry has been designated for return from IRNick Chubb and Malcom Smith are OUTPlayers who are questionable for Sunday:Clowney, Conklin, Garrett, Green, Hunt, McKinley, Newsome, Tretter, Ward and Wills #Browns Jarvis Landry has been designated for return from IRNick Chubb and Malcom Smith are OUTPlayers who are questionable for Sunday:Clowney, Conklin, Garrett, Green, Hunt, McKinley, Newsome, Tretter, Ward and Wills#Browns

#2 - Availability

Since joining the Browns, Landry has been quite durable, playing through injuries. He's had his fair share of nagging ailments, but he's played through them and put up substantial numbers. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. continues to miss time and that trend doesn't look like it will change this year.

#3 - Contract situation

This may be the most apparent reason if the Browns want to head in this direction. After this season, the final two years of Beckham Jr.'s deal hold no dead cap hit. Meanwhile, Landry is in the fourth year of his contract, with a $16.5 million dead cap hit next season. If Cleveland decides to clear up space to strengthen other positions on the roster, Beckham Jr.'s will likely be collateral damage.

