NFL trade rumors: 3 reasons why the New England Patriots should feel great about Stephon Gilmore's recent comments

The New England Patriots' disgruntled star cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, gave Pats fans some hope this week that he could be back with the team this season.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year spoke with reporter Josina Anderson last Friday about his thoughts on his current situation with the Patriots.

"Hopefully, we can find some common ground and get it situated," Gilmore said to Anderson. "I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play. Right now, I'm just trying to focus on myself and make sure I'm good mentally and physically."

Gilmore reportedly wants to be paid as a top-five cornerback would, and only a new deal that hits this mark looks set to make the corner happy.

The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $65 million contract with New England in 2017. He has since been surpassed by several players as the highest paid at his position.

Signs point to Gilmore returning with the Pats

While he’s holding out for a new deal, Gilmore appears to want to remain in New England. Here are three reasons the Patriots should feel confident that Gilmore will be back with the team in 2021.

#1 - He wants to be on the team

Stephon Gilmore’s recent comments are a strong sign that he wants to play for the Patriots this season and beyond. The fact that he used the phrase “common ground” means he’s open to coming back to Foxborough.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback could have easily aired his grievances with the team, but he chose not to. Instead, he simply reiterated his desire for a new deal that is on par with his level of play on the field.

#2 - Gilmore did NOT demand a trade

The Pats' defensive leader has not publicly demanded a trade (yet), which is a massive sign of hope for all New England Patriots fans. If Gilmore wanted out of New England, this interview would have been the perfect opportunity for him to shout it from the rooftops.

At no stage during the interview did Gilmore hint at wanting a trade, which is a big win for the franchise.

#3 - Keen to play this season

Gilmore also talked about how he's focusing on his mental and physical health this offseason so he can be at the top of his game come kickoff. Those words don't sound like those of a player preparing to sit out an entire NFL season.

The veteran cornerback had surgery this offseason on his partially torn quad and may not be ready to take the field during the Patriots' upcoming training camp.

While he is still working himself back into shape, most, if not all, signs point towards Gilmore and the Pats coming to an agreement sooner rather than later.

