NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Peter King doesn't think the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this season

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Walter Sharp
Modified 55 min ago
Since the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft rumors have been swirling that the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Even before acquiring the number three pick from the Miami Dolphins, there had been speculation that the 49ers were going to move Jimmy Garoppolo. One NFL analyst feels differently about the trade rumors swarming around the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Peter King doesn't believe that the 49ers will move their starting quarterback. He had this to say on his latest Football Morning in America column: "This trade for the third pick in the draft is meant to enrich the quarterback position more than it is to dump Garoppolo."

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Peter King doesn't think the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this season

With Peter King making this comment, let's take a look at three reasons why he doesn't think the 49ers will trade Garoppolo.

#1 - Questions surrounding the top QB's in the 2021 NFL Draft

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
One reason that Peter King mentioned in his Football Morning in America article was that the 49ers cannot count on a rookie to play at a high level just months after being drafted.

San Francisco cannot expect Justin Fields, Mac Jones, or Trey Lance to be ready to lead their team in 2021. All three will benefit from sitting one year before becoming starters.

#2 - New England Patriots may not be as interested as everyone thinks

New York Jets v New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are high on their former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Here's what Peter King had to say about Garoppolo to the Patriots rumors: "When Bill Belichick worked under Bill Parcells with the Giants, I know he had to hear Parcells harp on availability being more important than ability, and I just can't see Belichick making a big investment in a guy who's missed 23 games in the last three years due to injury."

Peter King hit the nail on the head with this comment about Bill Belichick.

Jimmy Garoppolo will need to play a full season to show Bill Belichick that he's worth the investment. King also said that this all depends on whether the Patriots pass on a quarterback in this year's draft.

#3 - The asking price is too high for Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers are asking for a first-round draft pick for Jimmy Garoppolo. King doesn't see Belichick or any other team valuing Garoppolo that high.

After looking at the three reasons, it is almost a certainty that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL season.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 02:07 IST
San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo NFL Trade Rumors
