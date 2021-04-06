Since the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft rumors have been swirling that the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Even before acquiring the number three pick from the Miami Dolphins, there had been speculation that the 49ers were going to move Jimmy Garoppolo. One NFL analyst feels differently about the trade rumors swarming around the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Peter King doesn't believe that the 49ers will move their starting quarterback. He had this to say on his latest Football Morning in America column: "This trade for the third pick in the draft is meant to enrich the quarterback position more than it is to dump Garoppolo."

49ers GM John Lynch: "We felt like we had a team that can compete. ... We went to ownership, said 'hey things are looking good, we want to make this (trade), but we don't want to say good bye to Jimmy.'"



Ownership signed off on keeping both a rookie and Jimmy Garoppolo. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Peter King doesn't think the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this season

With Peter King making this comment, let's take a look at three reasons why he doesn't think the 49ers will trade Garoppolo.

#1 - Questions surrounding the top QB's in the 2021 NFL Draft

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

One reason that Peter King mentioned in his Football Morning in America article was that the 49ers cannot count on a rookie to play at a high level just months after being drafted.

San Francisco cannot expect Justin Fields, Mac Jones, or Trey Lance to be ready to lead their team in 2021. All three will benefit from sitting one year before becoming starters.

#2 - New England Patriots may not be as interested as everyone thinks

New York Jets v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are high on their former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Here's what Peter King had to say about Garoppolo to the Patriots rumors: "When Bill Belichick worked under Bill Parcells with the Giants, I know he had to hear Parcells harp on availability being more important than ability, and I just can't see Belichick making a big investment in a guy who's missed 23 games in the last three years due to injury."

Peter King hit the nail on the head with this comment about Bill Belichick.

The #49ers will only listen to trade offers for Jimmy Garoppolo if a 1st round pick was involved, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/Iah7WJifTg — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@Thesfniners_) March 31, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo will need to play a full season to show Bill Belichick that he's worth the investment. King also said that this all depends on whether the Patriots pass on a quarterback in this year's draft.

#3 - The asking price is too high for Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are asking for a first-round draft pick for Jimmy Garoppolo. King doesn't see Belichick or any other team valuing Garoppolo that high.

After looking at the three reasons, it is almost a certainty that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL season.