NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Seahawks should feel out the market for DB Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs is entering the final year of his contract in 2021. Diggs has been looking for an extension from the Seahawks but is yet to receive it. The Seattle Seahawks defensive back was absent from practice on Friday.

#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said today that Pro Bowl DB Quandre Diggs isn’t practicing because “he’s making a statement” about wanting a new deal. Diggs is in the final year of his contract with a base salary of $5.95M. So Seattle now has Duane Brown and Diggs wanting new deals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2021

When reporters asked head coach Pete Carroll about Diggs, he felt that the player was making a statement. Carroll added that Diggs deserves to make a statement, and he had nothing else to say on the situation.

Quandre Diggs has been a massive contributor to the Seahawks' defense. With the two sides still struggling to work out a deal, let's take a look at three reasons why the Seattle Seahawks should test the trade market for Diggs.

Should the Seahawks test the trade market for Quandre Diggs?

Seattle Seahawks could test the market for DB Quandre Diggs if the deal cannot get done

#1 Quandre Diggs was coming off a massive year in 2020

Quandre Diggs is coming off a 2020 season where he intercepted five passes from his free safety position. Diggs also registered 64 total tackles and ten pass deflections for the Seahawks. Several teams could use Quandre Diggs in their secondary, and his 2020 season could help bring interest.

Since Quandre Diggs joined the Seattle Seahawks defense, he's posted eight interceptions in 21 games. Diggs also made his first Pro Bowl during the 2020-2021 season.

#2 Seattle could get good draft capital for Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks have seven draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Seattle won't have a first-round selection until the 2023 draft. Quandre Diggs doesn't bring in a first-round pick, but he can carry the value of either a second or third-round selection.

There's a lot of defensive talent in the 2022 NFL draft. Acquiring draft capital for Quandre Diggs could result in the Seahawks replacing him with younger talent. If there's one thing Pete Carroll wants, it's a defense that can help lead the Seahawks to reach the Super Bowl.

#3 Seahawks free up cap space from trading Quandre Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks will save roughly $6 million in cap space and dodge dead cap if they trade Diggs. Seattle could use that cap space to find other positional needs. With the Seahawks going all out for a Super Bowl championship in 2021, anything is possible at this point.

Edited by Diptanil Roy