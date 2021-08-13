NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks are making a mistake by delaying Duane Brown's contract talks

The Seattle Seahawks, like the other 31 teams in the NFL, are constantly managing their finance books. As has been the case in this COVID-hit financial year, teams want to spend as little as possible. Like anyone putting off home repairs, the Seahawks have elected to procrastinate when it comes to Duane Brown's contract.

Here are three reasons why the Seahawks are making a mistake by delaying those negotiations.

Why procrastinating on Brown's contract is hurting the Seattle Seahawks

#1 - A disgruntled starting tackle

Duane Brown is the Seattle Seahawks' starting left tackle. In pushing back contract talks with Brown, they risk alienating a player in a position they cannot afford to. If Brown holds out, the Seahawks have very little depth to replace him.

Turns out that Jamal Adams isn't the only Seahawk seeking a long-term deal and not practicing without one. OT Duane Brown, in the last year of a contract scheduled to pay him $10 million this season, also is seeking an extension and isn't pleased he hasn't gotten one, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

If Brown holds out, it could lead to an injury to Russell Wilson due to a hit on his blind side, which could leave the Seahawks reeling for the season.

#2 - Leaving an amazing tackle in the lurch

Not only are the Seahawks angering their starting left tackle, they risk leaving one of the best left tackles in the NFL out in the cold. Putting aside his 36-year-old frame, Brown has shown that he can still play like a 25-year-old.

Last season, Brown played 1,048 snaps and had two penalties with two sacks surrendered. He earned an 87.3 PFF grade.

The Seahawks do not have any answers without Brown. Brown's absence opens up an avenue for defenses to attack Wilson's blindside, in addition to hindering the ability to run the ball to the left.

In a best-case scenario, the Seahawks would elect to keep an extra tight end on the line. However, this would mean one less target out wide. Put simply, Duane Brown's loss is a risk the Seahawks cannot afford to take.

#3 - Sends the wrong message

In delaying contract talks with Brown, it shows the rest of the team that even if they play well, they may not get a new contract until the last moment. It also shows potential free agents that their odds of earning a payday with the team is that much harder.

In the long term, this stance with players can only lead to more problems and a possible erosion of interest in the franchise from free agents. Is that a risk Seattle is willing to take? By the time the Seahawks realize the mistake their frugality has caused them, it may be too late.

