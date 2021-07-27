NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that can convince Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson move

The Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans saga has now begun a new chapter. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team is now willing to listen to trade offers for the quarterback.

This comes after the Texans spent a large chunk of the offseason disregarding Watson's trade request. Watson requested a trade from Houston all the way back in January. His request was brought on by unhappiness with Texans front office.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will report to the #Texans today to avoid being fined $50K per day during their training camp, according to a source. Watson’s trade request remains in effect with source saying nothing has changed in that regard. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 25, 2021

Now, after showing a willingness to listen to offers, Houston is the closest they've ever been before to trading their franchise quarterback.

Of course, it should be noted that legal issues with Watson could still hold up any trade. Watson is facing over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct.

Should the legal issues around Watson become resolved, there are undoubtedly teams that are willing to take a shot at one of the league's best young quarterbacks. Because Watson is a top young quarterback, the Texans will be looking for a haul in return for Watson.

Here are three teams that have the assets to acquire Watson in a trade.

3 teams that can convince the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson move

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles should be considered top candidates for Deshaun Watson.

The reason being, the Eagles have a ton of assets they could offer to the Texans. Plus, they have an unknown at the quarterback position.

As for assets, the Eagles could potentially have three first-round picks in 2022. Philadelphia already has two first-rounders for sure, their own pick and the Miami Dolphins pick.

A third first-rounder will be obtained from the Indianapolis Colts if Carson Wentz plays 75% of snaps next season or if Wentz plays 70% of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs. If Wentz doesn't reach either of those goals, the Eagles will instead get the Colts' second-rounder.

Either way, the Eagles get another good asset. Philadelphia could also offer up young quarterback Jalen Hurts in a trade for Watson. Hurts could become the Texans' potential long-term starting quarterback.

If you're asking yourself why the Eagles would trade for Watson with Hurts on the roster, it's simple. Even the strongest believers in Hurts would likely have a tough time believing he would turn into a Watson-caliber quarterback.

Watson has All-Pro potential. He's remarkably skilled. If Watson is eligible to play in 2021, the Eagles could be an NFC East contender with him on the roster.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in an interesting position as they enter the 2021 season. Miami is extremely talented, especially on defense, they have a revamped set of offensive weapons, and they have a great head coach in Brian Flores. By all accounts, they're a team looking to win now.

The only problem is, they have an unproven young quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa could become a great quarterback, but he could also struggle next season with a team that's trying to compete.

Instead of waiting to see how Tagovailoa turns out, the Dolphins could decide to go out and acquire the already proven product in Watson. Adding Watson to an already good Dolphins team would make Miami Super Bowl contenders.

The Dolphins have the assets to pull off a trade as well. Miami has San Francisco's first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. They also have their own first-rounders in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the Dolphins could include Tagovailoa or Xavien Howard in a trade with the Texans.

A mixture of those assets would likely persuade the Texans to trade Watson to Miami.

#3 - Denver Broncos

Like the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos are a team looking to win now. Denver has a very strong defensive unit and promising young offensive skill players. Unfortunately, Denver doesn't have a championship-level quarterback.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are the current Broncos quarterbacks. Neither has shown to be good enough to lead a true contender. Denver's incredibly talented roster will likely be held back by subpar quarterback play.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, a trade for Watson is a no-brainer. Watson is the missing piece for this Broncos team.

With Watson, the Broncos aren't limited to what they can achieve. An AFC Championship game appearance would be a reasonable expectation for the franchise with Watson.

Denver has all its first-round picks in the next three seasons. The Broncos would also likely need to include Lock and another starting-caliber player to lure Houston, but they have enough assets to work something out.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar