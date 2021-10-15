NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target Bears WR Allen Robinson before trade deadline

Allen Robinson is one of the best receivers in the NFL. His talent, however, was never displayed accurately in the league because of the teams he played for.

Robinson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, and while he quickly became one of the best young receivers in the league, his potential was clearly being limited — mostly because his quarterback was an errant Blake Bortles. Once Robinson was finally out of Jacksonville, he made a bet to join Mitchell Trubisky at the Chicago Bears.

Robinson's relationship with the Bears is far from ideal right now. The receiver made it clear he wanted out before he was given the franchise tag, and after a disappointing start to his season, Chicago may look to trade him in hopes of getting some return before he becomes a free agent.

3 possible landing spots for Bears WR Allen Robinson

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

Could the Colts be tempted to make another deal for an offensive star? Indianapolis traded two picks for Carson Wentz as they searched for their new franchise quarterback. Wentz's mission will be facilitated by Robinson as a new weapon.

Robinson could be the kind of possession receiver that Wentz had in the form of Alshon Jeffery with the Eagles, except that there would be no off-field problems between the two. The Colts hope to salvage a 1-4 season, which looks possible with the Tennessee Titans only two games in front in the AFC South, and Robinson will be a difference maker instantly.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of Carson Wentz, what about the team that drafted him? The Eagles overhauled their receiving group recently, but a little more experience wouldn't hurt.

Robinson would perfectly complement the speed of DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins. His experience and knowledge of the game would also be of great value to the trio as they shape their NFL careers. The Eagles will have enough cap flexibility to make a deal for the receiver as he's going to become a free agent after the season.

#3 - New England Patriots

Another possible option for Robinson would be the Patriots, where he would instantly become the main receiving option for rookie quarterback Mac Jones while taking the pressure off Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne after the free agent additions failed to produce an impact over the first quarter of the season.

Robinson will not move to a contender if this trade moves on, but he will at least be playing for a coaching staff with a proven track record. We always hear about how new receivers help young quarterbacks to develop, and this could be another one of that case.

