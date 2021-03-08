NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trades that could take the New England Patriots back to the playoffs in 2021

The New England Patriots are coming off their worst season since 1995. New England finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with an overall record of 7-9, which marked their first losing season in twenty years. Likewise, the Patriots failed to win the AFC East for the first time in eleven years.

Bill Belichick is not comfortable with losing football games, and he will do whatever it takes to get back to his winning ways in New England. He will hope to have the Patriots push for a playoff spot in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

There are three main players the New England Patriots could trade for in order to help their playoff push next season.

1) The New England Patriots could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Former New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots desperately need stability at the quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo may not give them 100% stability because he has struggled to stay healthy. But he would bring the team solid play at the quarterback position. He knows the Patriots' offense, so he wouldn't need to endure an extensive adjustment period.

In Garoppolo, Belichick would get the quarterback that he always wanted to lead the Patriots into the future. When Garoppolo was healthy, he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019-2020 NFL season. Let's take a look at how Jimmy Garoppolo has performed since he was traded away from the Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo's Stats with the 49ers

-- Completions: 596

-- Attempts: 883

-- Completion percentage: 67.5%

-- Passing yards: 7,352 yards

-- Touchdowns: 46

-- Interceptions: 26

Garoppolo has only played one full season in four years with the San Francisco 49ers. That one full season was the year that the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and Garoppolo posted 3,978 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

What will it take for the New England Patriots to land Jimmy Garoppolo?

The New England Patriots may be able to trade a couple late-round draft picks for their former backup. Garoppolo's injury history should make him an affordable trade target, as he's arguably a liability at the game's most crucial position. Belichick is quite savvy in the trade market, so he probably wouldn't offer anything higher than a third-round draft pick for Garoppolo.

2) Julio Jones would improve the New England Patriots offense

Atlanta Falcons veteran WR Julio Jones

For the first time since the 2013 NFL season, Julio Jones played in less than ten games for the Falcons last year. Jones will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2021, and the Falcons could deal him before the new year kicks off. The Atlanta Falcons have two young wide receivers that can make up the gap if the Falcons do trade Jones. As a result, the star wideout is somewhat expendable.

Jones has been one of the best wide receivers in the league since the Atlanta Falcons since they selected him in the 2011 NFL Draft. Jones has only failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards three times throughout his career. Let's take a look at how Julio Jones has put together a Hall of Fame career.

Julio Jones' Career Stats

-- Receptions: 848

-- Receiving yards: 12,896 yards

-- Touchdowns: 60

Julio Jones has recorded more than 1,500 receiving yards three times during his NFL career. In all three of those seasons, he registered over 100 receptions. Even though he's entering his 11th year in the NFL, Julio Jones is still a major contributor that the Patriots could surely use on their lackluster offense.

What will it take for the New England Patriots to land Julio Jones?

The Falcons would be wise to listen to any trade offers for Jones. Bill Belichick is a brilliant strategist, so he should be able to pull off a trade for the former Pro Bowler. If the Patriots want to land the veteran wide receiver, they will need to offer a young player and some draft picks.

3) The New England Patriots should trade up for a better draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft

NFL Draft

New England currently has the 15th overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. This slot puts them in great position to grab Kyle Pitts, the buzzworthy Florida tight end. Pitts has been linked to the Patriots in almost every mock draft this offseason.

If the New England Patriots feel comfortable with their quarterback situation, then they will most likely stay at the 15th spot. But the New England Patriots will probably move up if they cannot land a quarterback that they're happy with. Looking at the teams ahead of the Patriots, it may not be easy to move up, but anything is possible on draft day.

Potential trade up options for the New England Patriots:

-- Carolina Panthers (8th overall pick)

-- Detroit Lions (7th overall pick)

-- Philadelphia Eagles (6th overall pick)

In 2021, the New England Patriots are set to pick at the highest spot they've had in the last 20 years. 2021 is the best quarterback draft in recent years, so this could be the perfect time to draft the next franchise quarterback. But in order to do so, the Patriots will need to trade up so they can jump in front of other teams who need a passer.

What will it take for the New England Patriots to land a better draft pick?

If the Patriots want to move up inside the top ten of the 2021 NFL Draft, they will have to put an enticing package together. They might have to give up an asset on the defensive side of the football.

Stephon Gilmore is the player that all three aforementioned teams in the top ten will want from New England. Bill Belichick will have to make a decision on whether he wants to take a gamble on one of the quarterbacks or keep his veteran cornerback. That decision could determine New England's fate for years to come.