NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Wide Receivers the Detroit Lions should target before the 2021 season

The Detroit Lions decided to go offensive line in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Penei Sewell although they had the opportunity to select Devonta Smith with their seventh overall pick. The Lions are heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season with Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus as their top three wide receivers.

Detroit will need to invest in a wide receiver before the start of the season and there are three WRs the Detroit Lions should consider before the 2021-2022 NFL season.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: The Detroit Lions should target Julio Jones

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons

Adding Julio Jones will bring hope to the Detroit Lions' season. Jared Goff will have all the time in the world to throw the football, but if his receivers can't get open then it cancels out his time. Julio Jones will give the Lions a true number one wide receiver and a receiver that can cause separation.

Jared Goff hasn't had a wide receiver as talented as Julio Jones, but the Detroit star isn't going to be the only one to benefit from trading for the Atlanta Falcons WR. All three of the Detroit Lions wide receivers will benefit from all the attention Jones brings.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions should target Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup may not answer all the needs the Lions are looking to fill at wide receiver, but he does add more talent. Gallup has been a successful number two option for the Dallas Cowboys' offense behind Amari Cooper. The Lions will be receiving a deep threat receiver that has great speed.

The Dallas Cowboys have thought about trading Michael Gallup and if the Lions do land him, he will turn into the number one option for their offense at wide receiver. The Lions will only temporarily fix their wide receiver issue by adding Michael Gallup, but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions should target Devante Parker

Devante Parker of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins added talent at the wide receiver position this offseason by acquiring Will Fuller V. and Jaylen Waddle. If the Detroit Lions can put together a good package, the Dolphins will definitely consider moving off Devante Parker.

DeVante Parker career breakdown:



First 4 years Last 2 years

163 REC 135

2,217 YDS 1,995

41.8 YDS/G 66.5

9 TD 13

53 GMS 30@DeVanteParker11 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gmN9OFkURO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 18, 2021

Devante Parker has played the role of the top wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins and will stay in that position with the Lions. He will give Jared Goff a reliable wide receiver and may be the most realistic wide receiver for the Lions to target before the 2021 NFL season.