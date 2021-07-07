NFL Trade Rumors: 5 best trade destinations for Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is once again the subject of trade rumors. The 28-year-old wideout has been long rumored to be available due to the Saints' tenuous salary cap situation.

After an injury-plagued 2020 season and the retirement of legendary Saints QB Drew Brees, Thomas may want a fresh start with a new franchise this season.

Where would Michael Thomas fit best?

There is sure to be plenty of interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, but where would Thomas fit best? As training camp approaches, let’s look at the five best trade destinations for the New Orleans' star pass catcher.

Most Receiving Yards per Game in NFL History:



1. Julio Jones (95.5)

2. Calvin Johnson (86.1)

3. Michael Thomas (85.0)

4. Antonio Brown (84.5)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. (83.3) pic.twitter.com/urT5z5zCxw — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2021

#5 Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are loaded in offense, with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce leading the way. But Thomas would be a significant upgrade on the other receivers in the Chiefs' depth chart.

Mecole Hardman has speed to burn, and Demarcus Robinson has shown glimpses of game-changing ability, but neither of them is Michael Thomas.

Kansas City would have to look at ways to fit the Saints receiver under the salary cap, but NFL teams have designed ways to make nearly any contract work in 2021.

#4 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts would love to have a no. 1 receiver like Michael Thomas in their roster in 2021. New quarterback Carson Wentz has NFL veteran TY Hilton and Michael Pittman to throw to, but they lack an out-and-out premier wide receiver.

Thomas would give Wentz a number one option and help ease the pressure on the Colts QB in his first campaign in Indy.

#3 Green Bay Packers

“Aaron, meet Michael.” - This would be music to the ears of every Green Bay Packers fan this off-season. The addition of Michael Thomas to the Packers' wide receiving group could only help ease the tensions between their star QB and the front office.

While Davante Adams is firmly ensconced as the Packers' number one WR, Thomas would provide Rodgers with another quality option this season.

Adams, Thomas, RB Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan would create one of the scariest four-headed monster offenses in the NFL. A couple of future mid-to-late-round draft picks could get this done.

First season with the @BuffaloBills and @stefondiggs is already climbing up the record books 👀 pic.twitter.com/QPBzVjGrjP — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 24, 2021

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been strongly linked with a trade for Michael Thomas this off-season. Lamar Jackson would, no doubt, welcome the presence of the two-time first-team All-Pro receiver to Baltimore.

The Ravens currently have Marquise Brown, veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman in their roster. Thomas would immediately be an upgrade, and at just 28, he still has a few productive NFL seasons ahead of him.

The time is now to win in Baltimore, so sending a player and some draft picks the Saints' way would be good business in 2021.

#1 Miami Dolphins

One team that both needs Michael Thomas and have the assets to trade for him are the Miami Dolphins. The Fins upgraded their wide receiver core by drafting former Alabama star Jaylen Waddle and signing free agent Will Fuller V this off-season.

However, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could flourish with the addition of Michael Thomas.

The Dolphins also have a star player they can send back to the Saints in return for Thomas. Star cornerback Xavien Howard is unhappy with his contract in Miami and would be a great fit for New Orleans.

If there is one NFL team that could and should trade for Michael Thomas, it's the Dolphins.

Edited by Bhargav