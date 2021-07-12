NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Cleveland Browns for the 2021-22 season

A massive NFL season lies ahead for the Cleveland Browns. After finally breaking their longtime playoff losing streak last season, the Browns are gunning for their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The competition for roster spots will be fierce during Cleveland's upcoming training camp and preseason, but there are a few who are likely to head for the exit doors this year.

Which Browns players won't be back this year?

A group of players who were on the Browns' active roster last season won't be on it this year. Cleveland has been very active this offseason in acquiring new talent, and several players will be moving on as a result before the 2021 NFL season begins.

Here are five players who are unlikely to be back with the Browns in 2021.

#1 - Mack Wilson, LB

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Mack Wilson could be on his way out of Dawg Pound this year. The fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft suffered a knee injury during training camp and has never shown his best for the Browns on the gridiron.

In his limited game time, Wilson produced just 39 tackles, no sacks or fumbles and zero interceptions.

Cleveland signed former Indianapolis Colts starting linebacker Anthony Walker in free agency and then drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame and Tony Fields II from West Virginia.

Surplus to requirements in Cleveland, Mack Wilson could be traded before training camp begins later this month.

#2 - D’Ernest Johnson, RB

Backup running back D’Ernest Johnson may be another player moved before the regular season starts in September. The former Alliance of American Football star was signed by the Browns in 2019.

Johnson has featured as a third-string rushing option and on punt and kick-off returns during his time in Cleveland. He finished with 166 yards on 33 rushes last season.

The Browns may look to move on from the 25-year-old and see if they can get any late-round draft picks in return.

#3 - Ryan Switzer, WR

Slot receiver Ryan Switzer signed with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad last year. He was re-signed to a reserves/futures contract earlier this year but it looks unlikely that the 26 year-old will make the Browns' active roster.

The 5-five-foot-nine, 183-pound wideout did not feature in an NFL game last year and faces an uphill battle to win a spot this season.

#4 - David Njoku, TE

It seems every offseason the Browns' David Njoku is brought up in trade talks. The 25-year-old has long been rumored to want out of Cleveland for more playing time elsewhere.

Njoku only had 19 receptions last season for a paltry 213 yards and two touchdowns. So far, there has been no movement in trade talks but it would not be a surprise to see Njoku suit up for a new team in 2021.

#5 - Porter Gustin, EDGE

The Browns gave undrafted EDGE rusher Porter Gustin an opportunity in 2019.

He played in six games as a rookie and had 13 tackles and one sack. Last season, Gustin played in 14 games (three starts), registering 30 tackles but no sacks.

With Cleveland adding Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley this offseason, Gustin could be heading to another franchise this year. He’s a quality player with a lot of potential, and the Browns could get something meaty in a trade for the 24-year-old pass rusher.

