NFL Trade Rumors: 5 trades that should be considered after first week of NFL preseason

Every NFL team has played at least one preseason game in 2021 and has gotten their first look at their rosters in a live game in front of crowds. Some teams have had key players get injured (Neville Gallimore and Anthony Miller) and others already have a few players they know will not be on the final roster (Tim Tebow, N'Keal Harry, and Zach Gentry).

There are already a few trades that could take place after examining the first week of the NFL preseason, and in this article, we look at 5 such possible trades.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to Tennessee Titans

This is a BEAUTY by Mason Rudolph and Diontae Johnson 🤩



Former AAF starter Logan Woodside played well in the Tennessee Titans' first NFL preseason game, but it's still too early to label him as the best QB2. Ryan Tannehill is 33 and it's unclear how much longer he will play or start in the league.

Mason Rudolph is playing fine for a backup through two games, but Dwayne Haskins has the edge in their competition. With the Titans, Rudolph could be the second-best QB on the roster and has promise as a future temporary starter until the front office finds their next franchise QB.

#2 - New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago Bears

N'Keal Harry has had a great training camp since speaking up that he wants out of New England. However, it did not transition to his performance in his first 2021 NFL preseason game with one catch in 36 snaps. Regardless of how well he's been in camp, the New England Patriots seem to have little faith in him in a live game.

The Chicago Bears have the real deal in QB Justin Fields and can pair N'Keal Harry with another fast WR alongside Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson. There is little confidence that N'Keal Harry can turn his luck around by the end of the NFL preseason.

#3 - Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks to Dallas Cowboys

Akiem Hicks wants to retire with the Chicago Bears, but they might not be willing to pay him $9 million+ per year in a new contract extension. The Dallas Cowboys lost 2nd-year DT Neville Gallimore for up to 8 weeks in their first NFL preseason game and could use a veteran to fill in. Hicks could be a quality starter for a portion of the season, would be on a legit contender, and could even get a new deal to stay on as a backup/rotational player.

#4 - Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai to New England Patriots

Whether it is by trade or waivers, expect the New England Patriots to go after Jahlani Tavai. Matt Patricia drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft when he was the head coach and now he's back as the DC for New England. He was unable to unlock Tavai's potential during his time with Detroit and could continue his work by bringing his prospect to him. The Patriots do have a need for a LB, with Terez Hall and Cameron McGrone both out for a majority of the NFL preseason.

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry to Jacksonville Jaguars

I'm sure we've all seen the recent memes about TE Tim Tebow's god-awful (pun intended) blocking attempts in his first NFL preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also didn't have a single catch in the game. Zach Gentry is going to be cut at some point by Pittsburgh and could at least give the Jaguars a decent receiver at TE with some potential.

