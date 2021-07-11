NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to figure out Green Bay future 'in a couple of weeks'

Aaron Rodgers was once again asked about his future with the Green Bay Packers, but this time, instead of saying "we'll see," he gave an answer that everyone has been waiting for.

The Packers veteran was seen on the golf course again during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Saturday, July 10.

When the media asked Rodgers about his future with the Green Bay Packers, his response was one that would have Packers fans glued to the internet.

"I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week. Then I'm going to get back to working out, and things out in a couple weeks," said Aaron Rodgers.

Now the internet will be swamped with one question, as the Green Bay Packers' training camp approaches: Will Aaron Rodgers show up?

Will Aaron Rodgers participate in the Packers training camp?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers can rest a little bit easier after Saturday. The question is, what changed the MVP's mind? Rodgers has now given two answers that suggest he will return to the team, at least for the time being.

The truth on Aaron Rodgers is…..there are many rumors floating around out there. pic.twitter.com/x6vtfFWw3C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2021

Two things could have impacted Aaron Rodgers' leaning towards returning to the Packers for training camp at the end of the month.

#1 The amount of money Aaron Rodgers will lose if he decides to hold out

If Rodgers were to hold out of training camp and the 2021-2022 season, he could take a massive financial hit. Rodgers has already lost $93,085 for not attending the mandatory minicamp.

🚨🚨Aaron Rodgers🚨🚨



“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks” pic.twitter.com/P39HoYceJb — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 10, 2021

The financial loss is more intense for holding out and not attending training camp. Here's a look at what Rodgers could lose if he sat out training camp and the entire season.

If Rodgers sits out the Green Bay Packers training camp, he will receive a fine worth $2 million .

. Sitting out the entire 2021-2022 season could cost him roughly $33 million, which consists of his base salary, signing bonus, and roster bonus.

Aaron Rodgers will lose roughly $35 million for both training camp and the season.

#2 Tom Brady may have talked to Rodgers during their time together at "The Match."

If there's one individual that knows a bit about being unhappy, it's Tom Brady. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, and towards the back end of his career, things became rocky. There's a chance that Tom Brady talked with Rodgers about returning and just playing out his contract before entering free agency as Brady did with New England.

If Aaron Rodgers were to play out the 2021-2022 NFL season and hit free agency after, he could set himself up for a massive payday. Brady entered free agency in his 40s and was the top target for many NFL teams before signing with the Buccaneers.

There's a great possibility that Aaron Rodgers will do the same with Green Bay.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee