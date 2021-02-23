NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Panthers shopping Christian McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL today. McCaffrey can catch, run, and make tacklers miss better than most running backs in the NFL. He single-handedly makes the Carolina Panthers' offense better, and has done that since being drafted.

McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson are in the same boat when it comes to what they mean to their teams. Deshaun Watson is the motor of the Houston Texans franchise. Christian McCaffrey is the motor that runs the Carolina Panthers franchise.

The Panthers did something shocking for many Carolina Panthers fans. They offered Christian McCaffrey a trade package to bring Deshaun Watson to Carolina. The Houston Texans did not accept the trade and are still playing hardball when it comes to trading Watson.

With the Carolina Panthers offering Christian McCaffrey in the package for Watson, it brings an interesting thought into the minds of other NFL franchises. Are the Carolina Panthers shopping their franchise running back Christian McCaffrey? If this is true, it could shake up a lot of teams in 2021.

NFL Trade Rumors: Could the Carolina Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey?

It's hard to believe that the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading Christian McCaffrey, but it is possible. When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for draft picks and Jared Goff, it made everything an option for the 2021 NFL off-season.

Most yards after the catch in season

by a RB since 2006:



2019 Christian McCaffrey - 997

2019 Austin Ekeler - 950

2018 Christian McCaffrey - 861 pic.twitter.com/temMaaYjv7 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 22, 2021

The only trade for Christian McCaffrey that makes sense for the Panthers is for Deshaun Watson. There isn't another player that the Carolina Panthers can receive that will replace the production from McCaffrey other than Watson. If the Panthers are shopping their franchise running back, it has to be just to the Houston Texans.

If the Panthers offer Christian McCaffrey to the Houston Texans, will that be enough to land Deshaun Watson? The short answer to this question is, no it's not enough in the Texans' eyes. Houston will want McCaffrey and the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and future picks on top of that.

The Panthers have been mentioned as a possible trade destination for Deshaun Watson, but should they go all in and even consider offering Christian McCaffrey along with draft picks? pic.twitter.com/cvFTQFNX29 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2021

With the Detroit Lions receiving as much as they did for Matthew Stafford, it has the Texans wanting more for Deshaun Watson. The difference between Stafford and Watson is that Deshaun Watson is worth it. If the Carolina Panthers want to land Deshaun Watson, it will take Christian McCaffrey and a couple of first-round draft picks and maybe a second and third in future drafts.