NFL Trade Rumors: Browns open to insurance on $230,000,000 Deshaun Watson 

Deshaun Watson was given the keys to the Cleveland Browns when the team traded for him last March. He was a three-time Pro Bowler in four seasons with the Houston Texans. However, the quarterback hasn't looked like a Pro Bowler with Cleveland.

The franchise gave the 28-year-old a fully guaranteed $230 million deal over five years in 2022. Dianna Russini, the senior NFL insider for The Athletic, commented on Ryen Russillo's podcast on whether the team is concerned about the signal-caller:

"Do I think that the Cleveland Browns have concerns over Deshaun? I keep getting told, we haven't placed him on IR. That should tell you how we feel about it.

"So I'm going to stick with that as sort of the measuring stick of their concern. But I do know that they're always open to finding that insurance. Okay, so I don't know if they are going to be able to find the right fit. But I know it's something that has been discussed in the building."

Deshaun Watson missed multiple starts due to a shoulder injury but the Browns are sitting with a 4 - 2 record despite his injury. Rookie Dorien Thompson-Robinson started Week 4 against the Ravens while P.J. Walker was under center versus the 49ers in Week 6.

He was knocked out of the Browns Week 7 matchup against the Colts but didn't return despite clearing concussion protocol. It was seen as a precautionary measure by head coach Kevin Stefanski to hold him out. Cleveland would win the game by a score of 39 - 38 over Indianapolis.

Could the Browns add another quarterback if Deshaun Watson isn't healthy?

The trade deadline this season is less than a week away on Halloween and Browns could be frightened about their quarterback situation. One name that has popped up is Washington Commanders' backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett started 11 games for the Browns last season as Deshaun Watson was serving an 11-game suspension. He threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions with the team.

The Commanders signal-caller has familiarity with the offensive staff as the Browns are looking for stability under center. We'll see if General Manager Andrew Berry makes a move as an insurance policy in the coming days.