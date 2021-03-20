NFL Trade Rumors: Cincinnati Bengals trade QB Ryan Finley to the Houston Texans 

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to trade Ryan Finley to the Houston Texans instead of releasing the quarterback. All that has been reported is that the Houston Texans will receive Finley. Details about what the Bengals received in return have not been reported.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ryan Finley with their 104th pick in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL draft. Cincinnati was set to release Finley on Friday but took one last shot to trade him and found a partner in the Houston Texans. Since being drafted in 2019, Ryan Finley has only started four games for the Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals traded to select the former North Carolina State quarterback. Head coach Zac Taylor felt that Ryan Finley had a bright future ahead of him in the NFL. Unfortunately, things have not panned out and the Bengals are happy with whatever they can get for Finley.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why did the Houston Texans trade for Ryan Finley?

The Houston Texans are in a tough spot right now at the quarterback position. Houston currently has issues with their franchise quarterback on the field and now Deshaun Watson has off-the-field issues. Regardless, Watson was prepared to sit out the 2021-2022 NFL season if he wasn't traded.

We'll always love you, Ryan Finley!! pic.twitter.com/InG2VUUVpn — Bengals Brawl ™️ (@BengalsBrawl) March 19, 2021

The Texans signed former Los Angeles Chargers back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and now they've added another back-up quarterback in Ryan Finley. It looks like the Texans are heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season starting either Taylor or Finley.

Deshaun Watson's lawsuits are rising as fast as gas prices in the United States. He now has up to 12 women coming forward about sexual assault lawsuits against him. The Houston Texans remain loyal to Watson through all of the off-the-field issues.

Watson is leaving one way or another and the Texans are preparing themselves for life after Deshaun. Unfortunately, with everything that has happened this off-season, Houston isn't exactly the team NFL players are fighting to get to. Ryan Finley gives the Texans another option at quarterback. Finley is not a long-term fit for the Texans and will most likely never start a game unless there is an injury to the starting quarterback.