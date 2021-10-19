NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns interested in Marlon Mack following offensive injuries

Marlon Mack could be in for a move to Cleveland ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Browns running back Kareem Hunt suffered a nasty injury in Sunday's defeat to the Cardinals.

If Hunt is due to miss a significant chunk of the season, the Browns may opt to offer Mack a new home away from the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack surged his way to a 1,000-yard season in 2019 before an Achilles injury cut his season short. The NFL is a 'next man up' league, and Jonathan Taylor has stepped up and ousted Mack as the starting running back in Indianapolis.

Adding running back Nyheim Hines to the mix makes Mack the odd man out. His slashing style and physicality is a match for what the Browns want to do on offense with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

NFL Rumors: Are the Cleveland Browns interested in Marlon Mack?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler certainly thinks Mack is in play for the Browns:

"The feeling around Indianapolis is the Colts want to do right by running back Marlon Mack, who has requested a trade, but there is not much interest just yet, Things could pick up closer to the deadline, and a conditional late-round pick probably gets it done."

Running the ball is pivotal for the Browns and is their formula for success. With Baker Mayfield battling an injury to his labrum, the Browns must run the ball even more to protect their franchise quarterback.

However, the Browns might not be the only team in the running for Mack. The Seahawks are experiencing severe injury problems with their running backs, and could make a move as well.

Furthermore, the Colts will want something worthwhile in return. That could prove to be a sticking point, especially as the Browns may not want to part with too much capital.

Is Mack the man for the Browns?

Mack should be fresh and healthy for the winter slog that is the rest of the season. Health is something that Kevin Stefanski and the Browns will covet and Mack has only played in 14% of the offensive snaps for the Colts.

This bodes well because running backs often wilt in the late stages of a season due to an enormous workload. Mack's workload after six weeks could be a Joker in the Browns' deck of playing cards.

It feels like both teams are not close yet to a deal, however, as the deadline nears, the teams could strike a deal.

