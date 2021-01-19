NFL Trade Rumors: Could Michael Thomas want out of New Orleans Saints?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put an end to the Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints playoff run on Sunday, as the Bucs defeated the Saints 30-20 in the Divisional Round. Tom Brady and his team will now head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Conference Championship game.

Brees and company took over in the first half before the Bucs changed their game plan and took over for the second half of the game. Outside of the amazing trick-play touchdown thrown by QB Jameis Winston, Brees and his offense did not look good at all against the Buccaneers defense.

One of those offensive players would be receiver Michael Thomas, who had zero catches for the night. Despite being active, Thomas saw no action at all. Overall, Sunday night's performance described how Thomas's 2020 regular season campaign went.

Michael Thomas played just 7 games in the regular season, after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Buccaneers coincidentally. He would only return in Week 9, but then was placed in injured reserve after Week 14 due to that same injury.

Now that the Saints had their playoff push ended, trade rumors have surfaced for the 27-year-old receiver. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has stated that a Michael Thomas trade should not be ruled out at all.

"I would not rule anything out.. I don't think anything is imminent"@RapSheet on @Cantguardmike's future in New Orleans #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/P4RCWckn5i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 18, 2021

On top of the report from Rapoport, Michael Thomas tweeted a rather interesting GIF the next day after the game, which he quickly deleted. But Twitter users were quick to get a screenshot of his tweet.

Little Tweet and Delete by Michael Thomas just now 👀 pic.twitter.com/ngRiysDxnv — M0CKAVELLI (@ThaBrodiee) January 18, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: Michael Thomas could leave the NEw Orleans Saints and look for a new challenge

After being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Saints, Michael Thomas has been one of the league's best receivers. Having 1,000+ catching yards from 2016 to 2019 and three seasons with nine touchdowns, it's no doubt that Thomas is a key part of this offense.

Considering how Brees is likely to retire, there is a big question mark at the QB position. The Saints have made it to the playoffs in the last four straight years, twice into the divisional round. But despite that, the team has not been able to complete a Superbowl push.

Carlton Davis vs. Michael Thomas



🔒 20 cover snaps

🔒 3 targets

🔒 0 catches pic.twitter.com/BoeD3LW0C1 — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2021

It could be possible that the tweet is indicating a move the Saints will be making, such as trading for QB Deshaun Watson, who has countless trade rumors going on. But looking at the GIF used by Thomas, which shows Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, could he be wanting to head to the Chiefs?

Either way, it would certainly cost any team a first-round pick plus more for the star receiver. It will be an interesting offseason for the Saints and Michael Thomas could be an intriguing trade target.