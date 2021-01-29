NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson officially wants to be traded after David Culley hiring

Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans saga is finally coming to an end. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that, Watson officially asked the Houston Texans to trade him. This came after the Houston Texans hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley.

Watson has made it known that he does not want to play another snap for the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson would finally go through with his threats and ask to be traded on Thursday morning. The Texans quarterback has a no trade clause in his contract with the Houston Texans.

Texans hire David Culley, the former passing game coordinator of the Ravens.



Texans hire David Culley, the former passing game coordinator of the Ravens.

With Deshaun Watson coming out and asking for a trade and with the no trade clause it gives Watson all the leverage.

NFL Trade Rumors: How Deshaun Watson's no trade clause benefits him

With Deshaun Watson having a no trade clause in his most recent extension he signed in September, it takes all the leverage away from the Houston Texans and gives it to Watson. With that no trade clause, Watson basically gets to pick and choose which team he is traded to.

In order for the Texans to execute a trade for Deshaun Watson, the young quarterback must sign off on the deal. We have seen this in the past from NFL players. Most recently with Jalen Ramsey and Jamal Adams who both pushed there way to the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per @AdamSchefter.



Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per @AdamSchefter.

Watson made the request weeks ago.

Even though both Ramsey and Adams are superstars in the NFL, they do not hold the value that Deshaun Watson does. Watson is only 25 and plays one of the most important positions to an NFL franchise's success. Deshaun Watson will conduct a list of teams and tell Houston that this is where he wants to go.

So, who will be on the list for Deshaun Watson and will the Houston Texans be able to get the deal done quickly.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 NFL teams Deshaun Watson could suit up for in 2021

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Deshaun Watson has expressed a lot of interest in wanting to join the Miami Dolphins for the 2021 NFL Season. The problem is that the Dolphins are very invested in their rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Houston would most likely want the young quarterback and their first round pick back from the Laremy Tunsil trade.

With the Dolphins being high on Tua and wanting to build around the rookie, it is unlikely that Watson gets dealt to Miami. The trade would look a lot like this if it were to go through.

-- Houston Texans receive: Tua Tagovailoa, 2021 number three pick, 2022 second round pick

-- Miami Dolphins receive: Deshaun Watson

New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

Deshaun Watson has listed the New York Jets as a potential landing spot for him as well. New York Jets also feel good about their young quarterback Sam Darnold. They feel their is some untapped potential with Darnold. With the Jets feeling this way it may take a lot to get him away from the Jets.

If the New York Jets were to pursue Deshaun Watson the trade would look something like this:

-- Houston Texans receive: Sam Darnold, 2021 second round pick, 2021 fourth round pick, and 2022 first-round pick

-- New York Jets would receive: Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers would be the third team on the list for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now the hard part comes in, who does Carolina have that Houston would accept for Watson. Carolina Panthers own the number eight pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also have Teddy Bridgewater, but Bridgewater is not very appealing as a starting quarterback.

If the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans want to make a deal for Deshaun Watson it would look a lot like this:

-- Houston Texans receive: Teddy Bridgewater, 2021 first round pick (8th pick), 2022 first round pick, and 2022 third round pick

-- Carolina Panthers receive: Deshaun Watson and 2022 fourth round pick

In the end Deshaun Watson would have to sign off in writing for these three options but these three teams are the likely landing spots. Even with Watson signing off to be traded to either Miami, New York, or Carolina, the Texans need to get something in return to make them happy with dealing their franchise quarterback.