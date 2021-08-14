NFL Trade Rumors: Dez Bryant reveals 2 potential landing spots for Steelers WR James Washington

Rumors continue to swirl that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wants a trade. It all began with reports after the Steelers' first preseason game in the Hall of Fame game matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington is currently listed as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. Washington has shown that he can be a valuable receiver, especially in the Steelers' offense. But there seems to be rumblings around Pittsburgh that Washington isn't happy with his lack of play and his role in the team and that he has requested a trade.

Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media a few days after that report that those rumors were just that - rumors. He insisted that Washington hasn't requested a trade and that they consider the player a valuable part of their offense.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether James Washington does indeed get traded before the 2021 NFL season begins. As with most headlines, everyone has their opinions on the subject.

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who has plenty of experience in the NFL playing with the Dallas Cowboys for eight seasons and the Baltimore Ravens in five games last season, recently talked about the same.

Bryant took to Twitter to reveal which two NFL teams he believes should trade for wide receiver James Washington.

#1 Minnesota Vikings

In his Twitter post, Bryant said that James Washington would be a good fit for the Minnesota Vikings.

If a trade to Minnesota materializes, Washington will join wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, who is entering his second season in the NFL. Jefferson sprained his AC joint in his shoulder last week, and is day-to-day, so if the Vikings added another wide receiver, it wouldn't be surprising.

Dez wants to see James Washington in an explosive offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gn4VTOPMHm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 14, 2021

#2 Kansas City Chiefs

Dez Bryant also said that James Washington could also be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are pretty loaded in offense with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, to name three of their biggest weapons in the passing game.

Bryant believes both the Vikings and Chiefs have explosive offenses that would allow Washington to show the talent he has. But the Steelers and Mike Tomlin are destined to hold onto Washington and make him an integral part of the team's ' offense this upcoming season.

