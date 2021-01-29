NFL Trade Rumors: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wants a veteran QB to start 2021 NFL Season

ESPN's Mike Wells reported that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay would rather have a veteran quarterback than go for someone new in the 2021 NFL Season. Irsay would make this statement on Wednesday.

"The type of team we have, it would really benefit us most if we could have someone who can come in and play at a high level, with a veteran vision."

With the 2021 NFL Free Agent group of quarterbacks, there isn't much out there for the Colts to pick from. As of right now, Dak Prescott is the number one quarterback that is capable of leading the Colts to the Super Bowl. Indianapolis would be better off going after Matthew Stafford in the trade market.

"I see this as opportunity."



Hear from @JimIrsay in his end of season press conference: — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 28, 2021

With the Colts wanting a veteran quarterback or a quarterback that does not need time for development. It makes it slim pickings for the Colts when it comes to the quarterbacks that are available. Here are some possible options for the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Trade Rumors: Experienced QB's for the Indianapolis Colts to pursue

Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions)

With the comment made by the Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. It looks like the Colts are going to go all in on Matthew Stafford. Stafford has proven success in the NFL and is looking to take the next step in his career.

According to Over The Cap, if #Colts traded for Matthew Stafford and immediately extended him, Indy would add an additional $15 million in cap space this offseason.



That’s one savvy way GM Chris Ballard can add more win-now weapons on both sides to bolster the roster. pic.twitter.com/Gjh8WaNwQZ — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 28, 2021

Indianapolis Colts have a defense that could carry them to the Super Bowl. If they were to add Matthew Stafford they would be on their way. The Colts would need to add one more wide receiver and possibly a tight end during free agency.

Indianapolis Colts want to win now, so Matthew Stafford makes the most sense for them as a starter in 2021.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

If the Indianapolis Colts fail to bring Matthew Stafford through trade, then they will most likely pursue Dak Prescott. The problem with Dak being their consolation prize is that the Dallas Cowboys could resign him. This is another reason why it is important for the Colts to go all in on Matthew Stafford.

If Dak were to hit the free agency market and Stafford goes elsewhere then we could potentially see the Colts give him a long-term deal. Dak Prescott is another quarterback that brings success and the ability to make an instant impact. Dak would give the Colts more mobility than Stafford and more options when it comes to play calling.

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing and miss on both Prescott and Stafford

If this happens and the Indianapolis Colts whiff on both Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford then they must turn to the draft. The other option would be to trade for a younger quarterback but that is not what Irsay wants. Look for the Indianapolis Colts to do whatever it takes to have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL Season.