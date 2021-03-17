NFL Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Rams trade DT Michael Brockers to Detroit Lions

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions are finalizing a deal that will send Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to Detroit.

This will be the second deal between the Rams and Lions this offseason. The Detroit Lions sent franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport earlier announced that the Los Angeles Rams were working with Michael Brockers to restructure his contract. The two sides could not reach an agreement and the Rams traded him right before the new calendar year. Los Angeles was over the cap and needed to get their salary cap straight before the new calendar year starts.

Another trade between new Detroit GM Brad Holmes and his old team, following the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff/picks swap that will become official when the league year begins Wednesday. https://t.co/EqZUi7pv9C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Let's take a look at how the Detroit Lions defensive line improves by adding veteran Michael Brockers.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does adding Michael Brockers improve the Lions defensive line in 2021?

Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers

The first order of business for Michael Brockers is to smooth things over with former teammate Jared Goff. After Goff was traded to the Lions, Michael Brockers made some harsh comments about his former teammate. Now the duo will be in the same locker room once again.

Michael Brockers made these comments during an interview with TMZ after the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

"In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it's a level up [over Goff]," said Brockers.

"I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that," Brockers said of Stafford, "and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't [win the Super Bowl]."

Jared Goff is a professional on and off the football field and will most likely let the comments by Brockers roll off his shoulders. It will be water under the bridge and both players will look to start fresh with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions are receiving a veteran defensive lineman who has started 136 out of 138 games for the Los Angeles Rams. Brockers has been a key contributor since being drafted by the Rams in 2012.

Michael Brocker's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 395

-- Quarterback hits: 62

-- Tackles for loss: 48

-- Sacks: 28

Michael Brockers can line up all over the defensive line for the Detroit Lions. Brockers played both defensive tackle and defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. His versatility will be helpful for the Detroit Lions front seven.

The Detroit Lions only registered 24 sacks during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Michael Brockers will be a big contributor in improving the Detroit Lions ailing sack numbers in 2021.