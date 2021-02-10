NFL Trade Rumors: The New England Patriots are showing interest in Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Trade rumors are already starting to heat up early in the 2021 NFL offseason. New reports suggest that the New England Patriots are interested in QB Marcus Mariota. Many fans already know that the Patriots are looking to upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason.

It's fair to wonder whether the Patriots are looking in all the wrong places for their next quarterback. New England might be getting to the point where the team is getting desperate. The Cam Newton experiment was a bust, so the Patriots are eager to find their next passer.

New rumors have linked the Patriots to Mariota. Statistically speaking, he seems like he'd be a slight upgrade over Newton in the passing category. From a talent standpoint, the Patriots could be getting a younger, faster version Newton with Mariota.

Could Marcus Mariota be the starter in New England in 2021?

Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

It's possible that Marcus Mariota will be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Anything can happen in the offseason. If New England acquires Mariota, the team probably won't select a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Regardless, Mariota is not a long-term fix for the Patriots at the quarterback position. It almost feels like the Patriots are taste-testing quarterbacks until they find one that works. This formula is a recipe for complete failure in the NFL.

Mariota's best NFL season was his second year in the NFL as a starter for the Tennessee Titans. Mariota also led the Titans to the playoffs in 2017, and he had an amazing run in the postseason. His experience as a starter in the NFL and his success in the playoffs could convince the Patriots to take a chance on him.

What a performance from Marcus Mariota.



He ties the game at 24 with 6:16 remaining! #RaiderNation



📺: #LACvsLV on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/mtiQ8zYZYf — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2020

Marcus Mariota's career passing stats:

-- Completions: 1,127

-- Attempts: 1,793

-- Completion Percentage: 62.9%

-- Passing yards: 13,433 yards

-- Touchdowns: 77

-- Interceptions: 45

Marcus Mariota's career rushing stats:

-- Attempts: 251

-- Rushing yards: 1,487 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 12

Does acquiring Mariota make the New England Patriots a playoff team>

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots will be able to get Marcus Mariota for almost nothing. He's not exactly a hot commodity on the trade market. But if there are two coaches who can bring the best out of Mariota, their names are Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Trading for Mariota would be a short-term solution for a long-term problem. He could be a dynamic player at the quarterback position for a team that desperately needs one.

Marcus Mariota among QB possibilities for Patriots to explore https://t.co/yVKcBkYuQd pic.twitter.com/dgq1mvCzdS — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) February 7, 2021

Would adding Marcus Mariota make the Patriots a playoff team in 2021? The answer to that question will remain unknown until he potentially takes the field for the Patriots. In theory, the first priority for the Patriots would be to get the deal done. If they really want Mariota as their next starting quarterback for the 2021-2022 NFL season, Belichick and the Patriots will probably find a way to get him on the team.