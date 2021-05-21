NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots could be the top landing spot for Julio Jones

Julio Jones landing in New England this off-season would shake up the AFC East.

The New England Patriots have spent a lot of money this off-season. With the NFL season roughly four months away, there's still time to make more moves. New England have signed big-name free agents like Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy.

One position the New England Patriots have struggled in is the wide receiver position. The last big-named wide receiver that the Patriots have had on their roster for a full season is Randy Moss. Bill Belichick and the Patriots have an opportunity to land one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons want to trade their veteran wide receiver Julio Jones. This started as a rumor at the beginning of the off-season, but now the rumors are heating up. Adding Julio Jones will change the landscape of the New England Patriots' season and make them instant contenders in the AFC East.

Let's take a look at how Julio Jones could change the outcome of the New England Patriots' 2021-2022 season.

How does adding Julio Jones change the outcome of the Patriots season?

#1 Cam Newton hasn't had a game changing wide receiver since Steve Smith Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

It's been a long time since NFL fans have seen Cam Newton smile with joy. That could all change if the New England Patriots can land Julio Jones before the season starts. Adding Julio Jones could not only change the Patriots' season, but it could get Cam Newton's NFL career back on track.

PRAYER CIRCLE:



🕯 🙏🏻 🕯

🕯 🕯

Julio Jones

🕯 Traded to the 🕯

Patriots

🕯 🕯

🕯 🙏🏻 🕯



Edit: @chaneygraphics pic.twitter.com/thHUHCcEbq — Title Talk 🏈 (@TitleTalkNFL) May 20, 2021

The last true number one wide receiver that Cam Newton had was Steve Smith Sr. Newton played with Steve Smith for the first three years of his career in the NFL. Two out of the three years that Newton and Smith were together, Cam was selected to the Pro Bowl and made the playoffs.

#2 Julio Jones could bring the best out of Mac Jones

2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots drafted former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their 15th overall pick. Mac Jones is the future franchise quarterback in New England. The chances of Mac Jones starting Week 1 for the Patriots are slim, but Bill Belichick is unpredictable.

The Patriots are among the list of potential landing spots for Julio Jones, per @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/uHyIyMAYik — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) May 20, 2021

If the Patriots can land Julio Jones and Mac Jones sitting a full season in development, New England could have a shot at making a deep playoff run during the 2022-2023 season. Mac Jones fell into a pile of gold with the Patriots and it could get even better with Julio Jones as his top wide receiver.

#3 The New England Patriots will give Julio Jones the best chance at winning a Super Bowl ring before retiring

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowl rings. Yes, Tom Brady was his quarterback and had played a huge role in those six rings, but Belichick played his own part. If Julio Jones has a say in where he will land through a trade, it's hard not to consider the New England Patriots as the top landing spot.

There's no doubt that Julio Jones wants to end his NFL career with at least one Super Bowl ring. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will give Jones the best shot at winning the ring he is searching for before retirement.

It may not be in the first year with the Patriots, but it's a huge possibility in his second year with Mac Jones as the quarterback.