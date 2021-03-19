NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots trade TE Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans traded for New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo on Thursday. The trade comes after the Texans released their starting tight end Darren Fells and is the second deal between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans this offseason.

The trade comes as no surprise after the New England Patriots signed both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The Houston Texans offer a new start for Ryan Izzo, who has not had the best start to his NFL career. This move will give Izzo the chance to prove himself in the league.

The New England Patriots sent Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh round draft pick. Ryan Izzo was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft and will be entering his third year in the league in 2021.

Now that Ryan Izzo's a member of the Houston Texans, will this be the last stop of his NFL career?

New England Patriots TE Ryan Izzo

Ryan Izzo should enter the 2021-2022 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder after being traded. Izzo was traded for a seventh-round draft pick, indicating the Patriots didn't think he was worth much. Unfortunately, Ryan Izzo is leaving a struggling quarterback situation and entering another team with quarterback issues.

THEY GOT SOMETHING FOR RYAN IZZO!!! https://t.co/rkPCh3qib6 — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) March 18, 2021

The Houston Texans are going through a ton of issues right now with Deshaun Watson, who is at odds with the team on and off the football field. As a result, the Houston Texans went out and signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason.

Tyrod Taylor will most likely be the starter in Houston unless something changes this off-season. Ryan Izzo is coming from a team where Cam Newton was throwing the football, to a situation where Tyrod Taylor is the QB. It will be another long season for the third-year tight end out of Florida State.

Patriots have agreed to trade TE Ryan Izzo to the Texans, as @TomPelissero said. Izzo was thrust into a tough spot as No. 1 TE in '20, playing 62% of the snaps, finishing w/ 13 catches for 199 yards.



With Hunter Henry/Jonnu Smith signings, a roster spot in NE was no sure thing. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2021

If Ryan Izzo wants to revamp his NFL career, he will need the Houston Texans to get their quarterback situation under control. Izzo struggled last season with the Patriots, catching 13 passes for 199 receiving yards. He was a member of one of the worst tight end groups in football.

This will most likely be the last stop in Ryan Izzo's career if his production doesn't improve. The Texans are in a rebuilding stage, which is not in favor of Izzo. Only time will tell if this move will pan out for the Houston Texans, but the odds are already stacked against Izzo.