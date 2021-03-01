NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell pitches Russell Wilson on joining the Saints

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has taken to social media to pitch the city of New Orleans to Russell Wilson, fanning the fire of trade speculation about Wilson replacing Drew Brees as the main man under center down in the Bayou.

Ever since Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on the Dan Patrick show and lamented his offensive line about the number of times he's been getting hit, the NFL world has been in a frenzy about his future in Seattle (read more about that here).

Following on from that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wilson had given the Seahawks a list of his four preferred destinations should he be allowed to leave: the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans has a bit of a quarterback conundrum to address during the offseason; franchise legend Drew Brees has hinted seriously at retirement and has already accepted a veteran's contract, which most analysts believe paves the way for his exit. Brees's understudy last season was former Buccaneer Jameis Winston.

However, he is out of contract in the spring and, though Sean Payton has been waxing lyrical about him since the season's end, you can't imagine the Saints head coach would allow Wilson's flirtations (if that is indeed what they are) to go unnoticed. Jameis Winston has a lot of untapped talent but his resume doesn't stand up against Wilson's.

Mike Thomas is all on board with @DangeRussWilson coming to the Saints based off his last 2 posts on his Instagram story 👀🔥⚜️ pic.twitter.com/QvWQQcFcSN — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) February 25, 2021

This is a trade rumor that is seemingly gaining traction...

NFL Trade Rumors: What did New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell have to say about Russell Wilson joining the Saints?

One person who would be delighted to see Russell Wilson ply his trade down in the Bayou in New Orleans' mayor, LaToya Cantrell, who had this to say in a recent social media post:

"I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat,"

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

Wilson's possible trade acquisition of has set up a real dilemma for the "Who Dat" nation. No true fan wants to see Drew Brees retire without a second crack at the Super Bowl, but if Wilson were to push through a move, well, you couldn't ask for a better replacement under center.

One man who seems undeterred by all the latest gossip coming out of New Orleans/ Seattle is 'Breesus' himself, who posted this intense workout video to social media just yesterday:

When Drew Brees found out about Saints trade rumors for Russell Wilson 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bWzNRZs753 — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) February 28, 2021

What do you think Saints fans? Would you prefer to see Drew Brees or Russell Wilson in the pocket at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next season?

(I personally haven't felt like this since my parents got divorced).