NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Saints trade Malcom Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the New Orleans Saints will be sending defensive tackle Malcom Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has not yet been reported as to what the New Orleans Saints will be getting in return for Brown but the deal is done. Brown also signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

Let's take a look at how adding Malcom Brown helps the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does adding Malcom Brown help the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in 2021?

Jacksonville Jaguars DT Malcom Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2020-2021 NFL season ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks. Jacksonville registered 18 sacks during last season, only the Cincinnati Bengals recorded less sacks with 17. The Jaguars also finished 30th in the NFL in rush defense giving up 153.3 rushing yards per game last season.

Malcom Brown started his NFL career with the New England Patriots where he spent four years. Brown won two Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots. The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a veteran defensive tackle who has a ton of experience in the playoffs and has Super Bowl experience.

Malcom Brown is a big time run stuffer and space eater. A lot of what the #Jaguars have done over the past two days is gong to allow Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Myles Jack, and Joe Schobert to eat. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) March 16, 2021

Malcom Brown's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 247

-- Tackles for loss: 23

-- Quarterback hits: 23

-- Sacks: 11.5

Malcom Brown has had a lot of success in the NFL playoffs. During his 14 playoff games, Malcom Brown registered 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. His best playoff performance came during the Patriots' Super Bowl run in 2016 where Brown recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to get better on the defensive side of the football. Let's take a look at the defensive talent that the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed this off-season.

With DT Malcom Brown and CB Shaquille Griffin in the fold, #Jaguars moving at brisk pace to rebuild the defense, which is #1 priority after Trevor. Maybe fans will exhale a bit now. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) March 16, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive signings

-- DT: Malcom Brown, Tyson Alualu, Roy Robertson-Harris

-- CB: Shaquill Griffin

-- S: Rayshawn Jenkins, Rudy Ford

-- DE: Dawuane Smoot, Jihad Ward

Urban Meyer knew that the Jaguars needed to develop a pass rush and a run stopping defense. He has loaded up the defensive tackle position so far this off-season. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been just as active as the New England Patriots this off-season. Now that the talent has been signed, it's now time for the Jaguars to put it all together during the 2021-2022 NFL season.