NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB's that could be involved in the Aaron Rodgers trade

The most recent news in the Aaron Rodgers drama is that the Green Bay Packers are insisting the trade involves a quarterback. That puts Rodgers and the Broncos on the ice because the Packers are not going to settle for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater. Three teams have quarterbacks who could replace Rodgers in Green Bay.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders could package Derek Carr in the trade for Aaron Rodgers

Oakland Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers are looking for a quarterback that doesn't need time to develop. Derek Carr will be able to come into Green Bay and start Week 1 for the Packers. It will take more than just Derek Carr to land Rodgers, but the Raiders can offer draft picks.

🗣️@howaboutafresca: “Vegas is going to do everything they can to get Aaron Rodgers.”



👁️👁️Jason Smith thinks Aaron Rodgers will be starting for the Raiders in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/6mp4B9nycl — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) May 14, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has expressed interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will need to add at least two or three first-round picks with Carr although Green Bay could want a defensive player on top of the QB and draft picks.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: San Francisco 49ers could package Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade for Aaron Rodgers

San Francisco 49ers v New England Patriots

The San Francisco 49ers made an interesting call on the day of the NFL Draft, which was to the Green Bay Packers to ask about a trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, Green Bay didn't even think twice about saying no to the 49ers, in fact they didn't even let San Francisco make an offer.

Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about the trade rumor and claimed he hoped the Packers would've traded him to San Francisco. The 49ers could include Jimmy Garoppolo, draft picks and a defensive player to land Aaron Rodgers.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Saints could offer Jameis Winston and Marshon Lattimore for Aaron Rodgers

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback Drew Brees to retirement this offseason and Jameis Winston is set to be their new starter. New Orleans could lose Marshon Lattimore in free agency next year and the Green Bay Packers may consider theaal for Jameis Winston and Marshon Lattimore.

Aaron Rodgers red-zone passing in 2020 (playoffs included):



🔸67 completions (1st)

🔸38 TDs (1st)

🔸0 INTs pic.twitter.com/zcg0fPwp2a — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2021

Green Bay could have Jaire Alexander and Marshon Lattimore as their top two corners. This scenario will be the only trade that doesn't involve a first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers. Drew Brees and Sean Payton were successful together, just imagine how much success that Aaron Rodgers and Sean Payton would have together.