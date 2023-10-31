NFL Trade Rumors roundup, Oct 30: Latest on Ryan Tannehill, Jerry Jeudy, Derrick Henry, and more

NFL trade rumors centering around Ryan Tannehill, Jerry Jeudy and Derrick Henry will reach their conclusion by tomorrow. The NFL trade deadline comes up at 4PM ET on Tuesday on October 31st.

The trades will be driven by the requirements of various teams. Some will need to aim for the playoffs. Others will have to offload to get draft picks for the future. Others will have to cover for injuries.

There is a lot to be excited about and here is the final lowdown on the penultimate day before the NFL tradeline expires.

Ryan Tannehill not the future, Derrick Henry might be for the Titans

Ryan Tannehill got a high ankle sprain and did not feature this week. It was a repeat of last year's injury. But while Malik Willis could not take the opportunity to displace him, Will Levis just might have. The rookie quarterback threw four touchdown passes in their win over the Atlanta Falcons.

That might have sealed the deal for Ryan Tannehill. The Titans were expected to move on from him after the end of this season. But with Will Levis playing as well as he did, they are willing to let him go if the right offer comes along. A team like the Minnesota Vikings, who lost their own quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear for the season, might be interested. But given Tannehill is injured, the Titans might struggle to get an offer.

On the other hand, there are expected to be multiple offers for Derrick Henry. But the Titans have reportedly let the running back know that he is staying. There were teams that were interested in him, especially those that knew that getting a player like Derrick Henry would have made them stronger in the postseason. The Baltimore Ravens were expected to be among the favorites, but the latest indications show that he is probably staying in Tennessee.

Jerry Jeudy among players that might be on the move

The Denver Broncos are not having a fire sale but they are willing to listen to all offers. Jerry Jeudy is a young wide receiver who may fetch some high draft picks. There are teams that need a wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost this week to the Denver Broncos, of all teams, might be one of them.

The Broncos, meanwhile need draft picks. After trading for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, they need to move players to build more depth for the future. Jerry Jeudy might not be the only player on the move either, with players like Courtland Sutton also expected to be trading block. It is not expected to change despite their surprise AFC West divisional win this week.

Other names cropping up among NFL trade rumors in the final hours

There are other names that are coming up as well in the waning hours of the NFL trading deadline. Among NFL trade rumors cropping up, a quarterback returning from injury might replace one who has just been injured.

The Arizona Cardinals are tanking fast and may pluck Caleb Williams in next year's draft to start anew. If that happens, then they would need to move on from Kyler Murray, which is just returning from injury. Perhaps someone like the Vikings, who need a quarterback this season after Kirk Cousins' injury, might take him off their hands, so the NFL trade rumors mill understands.

Some other players are featuring in the final NFL trade rumors this season as well. Washington duo Chase Young and Montez Sweat could be on the way out, with the latter already having an offer lodged by the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick. Wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and DeAndre Hopkins are subject of some NFL trade rumors too.

Whatever happens, it could either be a damp squib or a frantic finish tomorrow. We are betting on the second case being true.