NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks and Colts have contacted Eagles about TE Zach Ertz

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been mentioned in trade rumors since the NFL trade deadline of last season. With all the talk about Carson Wentz being traded, there is the potential for the Eagles to move both in a package deal. The Philadelphia Eagles have drawn interest from two teams when it comes to Zach Ertz.

As the Carson Wentz trade saga continues, some people around the league also expect the Eagles to explore options with Zach Ertz, who is bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade, per source. Perhaps Philly could include him in a Wentz trade package to maximize value — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 13, 2021

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts are interested in Zach Ertz. The Indianapolis Colts are an interesting team when it comes to a trade for Ertz. Could we potentially see Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz be dealt as a package deal to the Colt?

NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Indianapolis Colts are ahead of the Seahawks when it comes to Zach Ertz

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz could be on the Colts in 2021

Early last week the Colts wire mentioned that the Indianapolis Colts wanted an additional piece included in the Carson Wentz trade. Could that extra piece be tight end Zach Ertz? It seems like the Colts are more interested in Zach Ertz than Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis wants Wentz to be a temporary bandaid until they find their future franchise quarterback. Zach Ertz is the long-term tight end that Indianapolis wants to keep. Best case scenario: Ertz and Wentz end up in Indianapolis and Carson Wentz turns his career around.

The Colts are known to use their tight ends a lot in their passing attack. Zach Ertz will definitely benefit from being a member of the Colts. One option for the Colts is to scratch off the deal for Wentz and only pursue Zach Ertz.

NFL Trade Rumors: Zach Ertz to the Seattle Seahawks is equivalent to career suicide

This is not the first time that the Seattle Seahawks have gone after one of the NFL's top tight ends. Anyone remember the Jimmy Graham experiment that Seattle tested out? If not let's take a look at how that failed miserably.

Jimmy Graham was coming off a very successful five years with the New Orleans Saints before heading to Seattle. Graham recorded two seasons in New Orleans, where he went over 1,000 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns. Three years with the Seahawks, he only reached double-digit touchdowns once.

Now Jimmy Graham was more talented than Zach Ertz but the way that the Seattle Seahawks utilize their tight ends will set Ertz up for failure. This is the reason why Zach Ertz should push to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.