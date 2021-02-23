NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Cleveland Browns make Kareem Hunt available?

The Cleveland Browns had a great 2020-2021 NFL season. Both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb had successful seasons. When it comes down to it the Browns really only need one running back.

Nick Chubb is a top five running back in the NFL and will only continue to improve as the seasons come. Chubb is coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,000 rushing yards. He is also coming off his first season with double digit touchdowns recording 12 rushing touchdowns last season.

This is one of the main reasons why the Browns will not struggle if they make Kareem Hunt available for trade. If the Browns end up making Hunt available, they can receive a player that can give them a boost in offense or defense. Kareem Hunt will give a big boost to any NFL backfield. When it comes down to it, what do the Cleveland Browns feel is a reasonable offer for Hunt?

NFL Trade Rumors: What will the asking price be for Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt?

With the year that Kareem Hunt had in 2020, it will not be easy to take him from Cleveland. There are two teams that could offer the Cleveland Browns a deal that they could not refuse. The deal will have to consist of a talent that matches the production of Hunt or better.

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of a good running back that can play every down. Kareem Hunt will be able to give them an every down back that can bring instant production. Arizona can offer the Browns a good defensive talent for Hunt that will give the Browns a big boost.

The Atlanta Falcons are another team that will need a running back if Todd Gurley heads to free agency. Kareem Hunt will give the Falcons a big boost at running back. Cleveland will want one of their wide receivers in the deal and possibly a draft pick, but both teams win on the trade.

These two teams offer the best deals for the Cleveland Browns running back. The big question is, will this be enough for the Browns to move the running back. Kareem Hunt could stay put this off-season, but if the Cleveland Browns want to get more assets it makes sense to move Kareem Hunt.

With the new calendar year starting on March 17th, only time will tell if the Cleveland Browns will look to make a move with Kareem Hunt.