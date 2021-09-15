NFL Trade Rumors - Should Washington consider Marcus Mariota to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick?

The Washington Football Team not only lost in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team also lost their starting QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick, for at least a month.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on IR following the 20-16 defeat. LA Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu landed a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick during the second quarter. It didn't look like a bad hit, but Fitzpatrick needed help getting up and off the field. He ended up suffering a hip injury and ESPN's Adam Schefter stated he could miss up to eight weeks.

Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

Taylor Heinicke replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick and was able to get the offense rolling by going 11/15 for 122 yards. Kyle Allen will serve as the backup and Kyle Shurmur was added to the practice squad. Still, that's not a solid group when your team has a strong defense and several playmakers on offense. Washington may need a quality QB to keep their season alive. Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota could get some looks from Ron Rivera.

Should Marcus Mariota be brought to Washington?

Marcus Mariota hasn't started a game since 2019 with the Tennessee Titans, but he's seen some action while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in one game last season and went 17/28 for 226 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. During the Week 1 game, Marcus Mariota was on the field for one play early in the game and broke off for a huge 31 yard run. It wasn't much, but Mariota has been making a case while with the Raiders that he could have potential as a starter again.

Marcus Mariota sighting!



Jon Gruden UNLEASHED 😈pic.twitter.com/UFfwuJmD5Q — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 14, 2021

The Washington Football Team has nothing to really lose, other than a draft pick, in taking a chance on Marcus Mariota. Their only other option at this point is Cam Newton, who has a history with Ron Rivera, or signing someone off of another team's practice squad.

Marcus Mariota is younger, cheaper, and could have more potential. The Las Vegas Raiders have to be willing to make a trade, though. Washington could offer up Kyle Allen in a package with a late-round pick, so the Raiders still have a backup for Derek Carr. The real question is should Washington go with Marcus Mariota?

Ryan Fitzpatrick was never a long-term option. Taylor Heinicke has shown promise but he doesn't seem ready to take full control of the offense. Marcus Mariota has experience as a starter with the Titans. Washington originally had interest in Mariota earlier this year, but no trade was made.

Marcus Mariota is a talented mobile threat who isn't the most successful passer, but can play the role of a game manager. If it comes to a shoot-out, he will likely be on the losing end. He's still a better QB than Heinicke when it comes to raw talent.

Week 1 - Best Passer Ratings



Matthew Stafford - 156.1

Russell Wilson - 152.3

Patrick Mahomes - 131.4

Jameis Winston - 130.8

Joe Burrow - 128.8

Jalen Hurts - 126.4

Jimmy Garoppolo - 124.2

Kyler Murray - 120.9

Taylor Heinicke - 119.3

Teddy Bridgewater - 115.7 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 14, 2021

Ron Rivera could still start Heinicke in Week 2 while Marcus Mariota gets up to speed with the offense. It doesn't hurt to have a backup like Mariota on the team either. If Heinicke gets injured or starts to fall apart as the starter, Mariota could step in and prove if he's still got it.

Also Read

Worst-case scenario is Marcus Mariota doesn't pan out and Taylor Heinicke remains the QB until Fitzpatrick returns. The best-case scenario is Marcus Mariota keeps Washington afloat and Ron Rivera has a good, difficult decision ahead of him once Fitzpatrick is healthy.

Edited by Samuel Green