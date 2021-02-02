NFL Trade Rumors: Which Franchise is the Best Fit for Wantaway Texan, J.J Watt? 

J.J. Watt has been one of the NFL's premier defensive lineman for a decade and has represented the Houston Texans for the entirety of his storied career.

The biggest news coming from the Texans' HQ might be about want-away QB, Deshaun Watson, but if recent reports are to be believed, J.J. Watt is another star player who wants out of Houston.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo have sources that claim Watt "deserves clarity on his situation" as the University of Wisconsin product enters the final year of his current contract.

NFL reporter, James Palmer also weighed in on the matter, stating: "Teammates and coaches I've spoken say that Watt has played his last game as a Texan."

In truth, Watt wanting out of Houston doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Texans didn't find much success out on the turf last season, and J.J Watt quite simply doesn't have time to waste. He's a player coming towards the end of his career, and with QB, Watson also seeking a trade, Watt has to know that his chances of getting to a Super Bowl in navy and red look increasingly numbered.

NFL Trade Rumors: Potential Landing Spots for J.J Watt

At this late stage in his career, Watt will surely seek a move to a team that has genuine Super Bowl aspirations. The 32-year old has a $17.5 million salary-cap charge in 2021 and is free to renegotiate a new deal. However, Watt being in a powerful position regarding his own contract -- coupled with the fact that he wasn't at his dominant best last year either (still good, but not great) -- may put off some teams.

With that in mind, there is a chance he could be brought in to replace the departing duo, Shaq Barret and Ndamukong Suh at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach, Bruce Arians has a limited number of seasons to win one (or even more) Super Bowl(s) whilst Tom Brady is still able to play at a high level. The Buccs have cap room available and Watt might be willing to take a substantial pay cut to link up with Brady in Florida.

Other teams that have been touted as potential landing spots for the star defensive linesman include the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and New York Giants.

However, if Watt's potential move is based solely on his desire to get one of those rings, there's no better move out there for him than a link up with Tom Brady and that swashbuckling young defense down in Tampa Bay.

