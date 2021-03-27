NFL Trade Rumors: Which two teams were the San Francisco 49ers in talks with before trading with the Dolphins?

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash on Friday by trading up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This deal took a lot of work to accomplish for the 49ers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco reached out to the Atlanta Falcons, who own the fourth overall pick, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the fifth overall pick.

The San Francisco 49ers finally struck gold with the Miami Dolphins at number three. Schefter also said that the 49ers didn't contact the New York Jets about the second overall pick in this year's draft. General Manager John Lynch knew that he wanted to trade up and was willing to give whatever he needed to get a higher selection.

49ers have been attempting to move into top five picks for several weeks now, per sources. They discussed trading up with Dolphins at 3, Falcons at 4, Bengals at 5 and ultimately decided to go as high as they could, per sources. There were no trade-up talks with the Jets at 2. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Let's take a look at why the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals both turned down the 49ers trade proposal. We can also answer the big question as to why the 49ers didn't contact the New York Jets about moving up to number two.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why did the Atlanta Falcons turn down the San Francisco 49ers trade proposal?

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons are in the same situation as the San Francisco 49ers this off-season. They have a starting quarterback but will need to upgrade that position in the next two years as Matt Ryan comes to the end of his NFL career.

With the 4th pick, in the 2021 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons select...

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State.

With a new coaching staff, and a winding down Matt Ryan, the Falcons GM @bristo_8 loved what he saw in Fields. Falcons building for the future! pic.twitter.com/qvecz9PTmA — Undrafted The Network (@UndraftedTN) March 24, 2021

The Falcons haven't had the opportunity to pick this high in the draft since Matt Ryan became quarterback. Atlanta is predicted to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with their fourth overall pick. If the 49ers take Fields at number three, the Falcons will most likely select Mac Jones out of the University of Alabama.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why did the Cincinnati Bengals turn down the San Francisco 49ers trade proposal?

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

The Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft after drafting LSU standout Joe Burrow. Cincinnati is projected to select the Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Penei Sewell as their fifth overall pick. The Bengals turned down the 49ers deal because they knew Sewell wouldn't be available at number 12.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon



Can’t pass up protection for Joe Burrow. Sewell has been my OT1 since last summer and can step in right away wherever he is needed. pic.twitter.com/kD2OXCo6vZ — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 25, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals' main priority is getting protection for their young quarterback. If the New York Jets pass on Zach Wilson and select Penei Sewell at number two, the Bengals will go to their next option and select one of the top wide receivers in this year's draft.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why didn't the 49ers call the New York Jets about their number two pick?

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh is the former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, which makes one wonder why the San Francisco 49ers didn't reach out to try and move up to number two. The New York Jets clearly haven't decided what they want to do with Sam Darnold.

Zach Wilson on the interactions he's had with Joe Douglas and the Jets' coaching staff:



"Great staff, love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy and it was good to see him out here. They got a good thing going" pic.twitter.com/BKwWkZUZdn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 26, 2021

With Saleh being a former coach in San Francisco, maybe John Lynch knew that he couldn't offer enough for the pick. The New York Jets sent a lot of representatives to Zach Wilson's Pro Day. This has all signs pointing at the Jets selecting the former BYU quarterback with their second overall pick.