NFL trade rumors: Why Von Miller believes the Broncos have the right front office to land Aaron Rodgers

Denver Broncos star Von Miller is looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. The former Super Bowl MVP is of the opinion that this year’s Broncos roster is one of the best he’s ever been on.

Speaking to Mike Klis of 9News ahead of Sunday's MLB Celebrity All-Star Game at Coors Field, Von Miller raved about the Broncos' current roster.

"This is the best team we've been able to field in a long time," the 32-year-old said. "The offense is going to be ridiculous. We've got Courtland (Sutton), Jerry Jeudy﻿, Noah Fant﻿, Albert (Okwuegbunam) -- I don't want to go through the whole thing -- Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked."

Von Miller addresses Aaron Rodgers trade rumors

Miller also discussed the Broncos' rumored trade interest in reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"What have I heard?" Miller responded to Klis when asked about the Rodgers speculation. "First and foremost, I'm comfortable with Drew (Lock), I'm comfortable with Teddy (Bridgewater). G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job. John Elway, he's done a great job of working the big-time guys before -- Peyton (Manning) and DeMarcus (Ware) and Aqib (Talib) -- all these other guys. So if there's a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can't, I'm comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They've impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs."

Broncos DE has faith in Denver's front office

The 32-year-old Miller has the utmost faith that if a trade for Aaron Rodgers is possible, then Denver has the right people in the front office to make it happen.

As the eight-time Pro Bowler stated, Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway has a track record of bringing in big name free agents. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has moves for QB Peyton Manning, cornerback Aquib Talib and defensive end DeMarcus Ware on his resume during his time running the franchise.

At the moment, there's an uncomfortable silence on the Aaron Rodgers trade front in the Mile High City and elsewhere. We will have to wait and see if the Denver Broncos front office, led by John Elway, has a plan to swoop in for Rodgers when the time is right. Rodgers, meanwhile, is clearly enjoying some time off, isn't he?

