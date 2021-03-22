NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Baltimore Ravens trade up in the draft for a wide receiver?

The Baltimore Ravens are striking out when it comes to adding a top wide receiver during the NFL free agency period. They currently have the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and there is a lot of talent in this year's draft at the wide receiver position.

When the Baltimore Ravens go on the clock, the top three wide receivers in the 2021 NFL draft will be off the board. There are other options in the draft for the Ravens, but the top three hold the ability to be instant contributors. The Baltimore Ravens will have to trade up in the draft if they fail to land a top wide receiver this off-season.

With that being said, if the Baltimore Ravens trade up to pick a wide receiver, who will they pick?

NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens trade with the New York Giants for the 11th overall pick

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

The Baltimore Ravens do not have a bunch of trade capital to land a pick within the top ten of the NFL draft. The New York Giants currently hold the 11th overall pick and the Baltimore Ravens can put together a trade package to land that pick. If they can land the pick, they will select Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The only way the Ravens do not select Jaylen Waddle is if Devonta Smith is still available. Jaylen Waddle has all the potential to be a top wide receiver in the NFL. Lamar Jackson will be getting a young wide receiver who has a high ceiling when it comes to talent.

NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens trade with Las Vegas Raiders for the 17th overall pick

Minnesota Golden Gophers WR Rashod Bateman

If the Baltimore Ravens miss out on landing the 11th overall pick, they'll go after the Las Vegas Raiders 17th overall pick. With the 17th overall pick the Baltimore Ravens will select Minnesota Golden Gopher wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Rashod Bateman may be the most NFL-ready wide receiver when it comes to build. He has a big frame, which also has room to grow. He was ready for the NFL draft last season but opted to stay at Minnesota for another year.

Lamar Jackson will be getting a reliable pass catcher in Rashod Bateman, who is also a tremendous route runner. Bateman is a matchup nightmare in the red zone and will be able to step in and contribute during his rookie season.