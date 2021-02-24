NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Cincinnati Bengals trade Geno Atkins?

Cincinnati will be making a big decision on what they have planned for their veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Atkins is coming off a shoulder injury that kept him out of the 2020 season. It led him to breaking a streak of recording a sack in every NFL season he has played in.

Geno Atkins will be entering his 12th NFL season in 2021. The Bengals are still deciding on whether they want to trade or release the veteran. Atkins has recorded double-digit sacks in three out of his 11 years in the NFL.

The Bengals veteran is entering a tricky part of his career. He is 33 years old nursing a shoulder injury that has already kept him out a season. Now he has hit a crossroad in his career for the first time.

The Cincinnati Bengals will test the trade market with Geno Atkins. It will be more of a feeling-out process. Here are the three NFL teams that will contact the Bengals about Geno Atkins.

NFL Trade Rumors: Which three NFL teams could use Geno Atkins on their defensive front seven?

Cincinnati Bengals DT Geno Atkins

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to trade Geno Atkins during the 2021 NFL off-season. They will receive interest for their veteran from three NFL teams.

Two out of the three teams finished in the bottom half of the NFL in sacks. If the price is right, the Bengals will jump on a trade rather than releasing him and receiving nothing in return.

Advertisement

just cleansing the timeline with 2012 geno atkins getting incidentally QUADRUPLE teamed and manny lawson getting an easy sack. pic.twitter.com/CWzgysT9Wo — john sheeran (@John__Sheeran) February 18, 2021

#1 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys need help on their defensive line. Dallas finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with 31 total sacks. Getting pressure on the quarterback was a struggle for the Dallas Cowboys. Geno Atkins will give them a veteran that has a nose for finding the quarterback.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders HC Jon Gruden

Las Vegas finished 29th in the NFL for sacks in the 2020-2021 season. The Raiders finished the season with 21 total sacks. Geno Atkins will give them a veteran leader that can pressure the quarterback.

Atkins will give the Raiders a boost on their defensive front seven. With the Raiders looking to draft an interior defensive lineman, he can help develop their pick.

Raiders Report Discussions:



- Should the Raiders sign David Irving?



- Should the Raiders trade for Carlos Dunlap or Geno Atkins?



Find out what I think: 🔽https://t.co/sgoUGrZQgs#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/liDs6GQc5P — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 19, 2020

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defense was one of the worst in the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a rebuild situation this off-season. Geno Atkins can be a part of that rebuild and provide production. This is a Jaguars defense that finished 31st in the NFL in sacks. Jacksonville finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with 18 sacks.