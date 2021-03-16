NFL Trade Rumors: Will the New York Jets trade C.J. Mosley?

C.J. Mosley could be on his way out of the Big Apple and New York Jets.

The New York Jets have received trade calls regarding the 28-year-old linebacker, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources.

"The Jets have been receiving trade calls on four-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "After opting out last year, Mosley still has $22 million in guarantees remaining on his contract, but his cap hit to a new team would be a relatively reasonable $6M in 2021."

The #Jets have been receiving trade calls on four-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley, per sources. After opting out last year, Mosley still has $22 million in guarantees remaining on his contract, but his cap hit to a new team would be a relatively reasonable $6M in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Complicating the situation is the fact that New York just signed another linebacker in Jarrad Davis, who often plays as middle linebacker, Mosley's position.

Former Lions’ LB Jarrad Davis to the Jets on a one-year, $7 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Mosley opted out of this past NFL season, but he's already made his mark in the league. He made four Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets two years ago.

Mosley joining the Jets was a major storyline, but it hasn't worked out how either party hoped it would. He only played briefly in the 2019 season before being placed on injured reserve due to a lingering groin injury.

He was a star linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide in college, leading the team in total tackles two seasons in a row and named an All-American, and All-SEC, during his senior year.

Advertisement

NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets might find it hard to pull trigger on C.J. Mosley trade

New England Patriots v New York Jets

It may be hard for New York to pull the trigger on trading Mosley, as there's still a lot of potential for him to have a strong NFL career. But if the Jets do move Mosley, there are several teams that should be interested in adding him.

All of the Jets' AFC East opponents, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, are in need of linebacker help. But would the Jets be willing to trade within their own division?

Another AFC team, the up-and-coming Cleveland Browns, could strike a deal with the Jets, too. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has his team rolling and boosting his defense by adding Mosley may be just what he and the front office are after.

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

As for NFC teams, the Philadelphia Eagles are a possible destination for Mosley, as the team is also in need of more linebacker help, and new head coach Nick Sirianni may opt to be aggressive in the trading game to give his squad an edge early in his tenure.

Mosley could also land in Carolina. Two key positions of need for the Panthers are linebacker and cornerback; trading for Mosley would fill at least one of those needs.