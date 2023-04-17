Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker has asked to either be traded or receive a new contract. The asking contract would make him the NFL's highest-paid safety, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety. Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety.

It's unclear whether the Cardinals will decide to trade Budda Baker or not. If he does become available, the Houston Texans, who are now coached by defensive guru DeMeco Ryans, would be wise to acquire him this offseason. Baker is undoubtedly one of the league's top safeties and would certainly help improve the rebuilding Texans' D next season.

After making the All-Pac-12 First-Team twice at the University of Washington, Budda Baker was selected by the Cardinals in the second round (36th overall pick) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The five-time Pro Bowler has played six seasons, all with the Cardinals. He has started 83 of his 93 career games, amassing 650 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 34 pass deflections, and 15 quarterback hits.

Budda Baker would be the perfect addition for DeMeco Ryans' Houston Texans

New head coach DeMeco Ryans could help improve the Texans' defense quickly.

Houston is coming off a horrible 2022-23 season, finishing last in the AFC South with a 3-13-1 record.

The team holds the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and will likely select a quarterback who will probably be either Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Young or Stroud, along with new additions like Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary, will help improve the offense.

When it comes to defense, the Texans' have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans. He once played linebacker for the team and has achieved a great deal of success as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator the past few seasons.

Ryans is looking to build an elite defense in Houston and adding a star defensive player like Baker would help out tremendously. The Texans possess roughly $18 million in salary cap space and own 12 picks in this year's draft. This means they have what it takes to pull off a trade with the Cardinals and bring Baker to town.

Baker could very well be dealt to a contender like the Philadelphia Eagles, who need to replace new Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He could also end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, paired with fellow Pro Bowl defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, if the Texans have the opportunity to acquire him, they should make a deal happen.

