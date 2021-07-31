NFL Training Camp 2021: 3 massive challenges for Indianapolis Colts without QB Carson Wentz 

Look away Indianapolis Colts fans. A 2021 season that once looked extremely promising is now filled with doubt after news of an injury suffered by Carson Wentz. Wentz suffered an injury to his foot in a Colts training camp practice, and is out indefinitely. A timetable for his return to action is unknown at this time.

NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that the Colts will have foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson review scans of Wentz's injury. Upon examining the same, Dr Anderson will provide Wentz with a more specific timeline for recovery.

Schefter also reported that the injury to Wentz is not expected to be season-ending. That said, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that if Wentz were to need surgery on his foot, it would likely keep him out for the start of the Colts' 2021 regular season.

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Colts QB Carson Wentz is expected to miss the rest of the preseason and faces the prospect of foot surgery, sources say. He’s hoping to play through it, but surgery to repair would likely mean he’s on the sidelines when the season starts. pic.twitter.com/Z5GhLiW2Cg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

While many details surrounding Wentz's injury are still unclear, one thing that's without question is that the Colts quarterback will not be out on the field any time soon. Particularly, Wentz playing in the Colts' 2021 regular-season opener seems to be in serious doubt.

With Wentz potentially missing a few regular-season games, here are the three massive challenges the Colts will face without their starting quarterback.

#1 The Indianapolis Colts' other quarterbacks lack experience

The Wentz injury likely would have been a tad less concerning if the Indianapolis Colts had another quarterback on their roster with NFL experience. Sure, it would have hurt to go without Wentz, but a veteran with experience would have been of value in such a situation

Instead, the Colts' backup quarterbacks are Jacob Eason, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Sam Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, and Jalen Morton, a 2020 undrafted free agent. Together, the trio has only two seasons of NFL experience.

Asking one of the three to step up and lead a team looking to win could be asking for trouble. Maybe Eason or Ehlinger can develop quickly,, but that doesn't seem likely.

The next step for the Colts should be looking into the free-agent market for a veteran quarterback. Blake Bortles and Brett Hundley could be options. At the very least, Bortles and Hundley will provide some competition and leadership for the younger quarterbacks in the Colts' roster.

#2 The Colts could struggle scoring points to win games

If the Colts don't have Wentz, they're going to struggle to score points. Say what you want about Wentz, but he's far better than any of the aforementioned backup quarterbacks on the Colts' roster.

In 2019, Wentz had 27 touchdowns and over 4,000 passing yards. The point being, despite his struggles last season, Wentz has an upside that the Colts cannot replace.

Carson Wentz ended 2019 with 173 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. pic.twitter.com/UiKIoX4vQn — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 27, 2020

Hypothetically speaking, let's say Carson Wentz misses the first four games of the 2021 season due to injury. In their first four games, the Colts play the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins.

Even with Wentz, those would all be tough games to win. Without him in the lineup, the Colts don't have the offense to beat any of the four teams. And a 0-4 start to the season would be absolutely crushing for the Colts' playoff aspirations.

It's just a hypothetical situation, but if Wentz is forced to get surgery on his foot, a scenario similar to the one discussed could very well play out.

#3 The Indianapolis Colts' offense could become too predictable

Unless you have a really good backup, losing your starting quarterback automatically handicaps your entire offense. Jacob Eason, or any other Colts backup quarterback for that matter, isn't built to run the same offense as Wentz. Without Wentz, the Colts would immediately shift to a run-heavy offense.

On paper, that wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. The Colts have an excellent offensive line and a stud running back in Jonathan Taylor. However, if you're too predictable in the NFL, opposing defenses will always figure you out. Coaches and players around the league are just too smart to be beaten by a team that can't throw the football.

The issue then becomes: do you trust Eason or Ehlinger to throw the football a decent amount in a game? If not, as an offensive coordinator, you're stuck between a rock and a hard place. Stick with the predictable running game or risk turning the ball over by passing? These are the questions the Colts will face if Carson Wentz doesn't start the regular season.

