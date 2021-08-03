NFL Training Camp 2021: 3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs need Mecole Hardman to ball out in 2021

Mecole Hardman, now in his third season, is entering a pivotal time in his career.

Hardman has been a middling receiver thus far. In 2019, he had 538 receiving yards and 26 catches. He followed up his rookie season with a very similar stat line in 2020 when he produced 560 receiving yards and 41 catches.

For the most part, Hardman has been utilized as a deep threat and someone who can get yards after the catch. That's been a good role for Hardman. He does both of those things very well.

However, when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hardman in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, they expected him to have a more complete role, rather than a role typical of a gadget player. Hardman especially needs to work on his route running if he hopes to be a more complete wide receiver.

Quite frankly, Hardman becoming that more well-rounded wide receiver is a necessity for the Chiefs offense in 2021.

3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs need Mecole Hardman to have a big year

#1 - The Chiefs currently lack a number two option at WR

With Sammy Watkins signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the Chiefs desperately need a number two wide receiver to step up for the 2021 season. The most obvious choice to take over that role would be Hardman.

However, as previously mentioned, Hardman is going to have to clean up a lot of his game to be known as a true number two option at wide receiver. The route running, in particular, is a big knock on Hardman.

That's not to say Hardman can't become that number two guy, but what it does mean is that he needs to improve quite a bit from his first two seasons in the NFL.

Aside from Hardman, the Chiefs' options for the number two wide receiver spot are Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. Pringle and Robinson have proven to be good depth pieces but a jump up to the second option at wide receiver may be too much to ask.

Rather than hoping Pringle and Robinson can become number two guys, Kansas City would much rather have their former second-round pick Hardman break out in the 2021 season and assume the role.

#2 - Less double teams for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are both fantastic offensive weapons. Paired with Patrick Mahomes, they form the best quarterback-wide receiver-tight end trio in the league.

The only thing that could make them more dangerous is if opposing secondaries can't double team Hill and Kelce a majority of their snaps. The only way that happens, though, is if the Chiefs have another offensive weapon that worries the defense.

If, and it's a big if, Hardman were to improve his technical skills, he would achieve the goal of taking away double teams from Hill and Kelce. Better route running, combined with his already blazing speed, would mean that every defense in the NFL would be forced to pay the utmost attention to him on the field.

Can you even imagine one of Hill or Kelce consistently receiving single coverage? The Chiefs' offense could reach even greater heights, provided Hardman makes the jump.

#3 - The Chiefs don't have the money to massively upgrade at WR in 2022 free agency

With the sheer amount of high-end talent the Chiefs have had to pay of late, their cap situation next offseason won't allow them to spend a ton in free agency.

With that in mind, the Chiefs will need to improve from within if they hope to upgrade at positions like wide receiver. Hardman being only 23 years old and on a rookie contract means he would be an ideal long-term candidate for a top wide receiver spot.

Rather than spending what little money they have to spend on a receiver, the hope is that Hardman will rise to his potential, which would allow the Chiefs to spend their money elsewhere.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha