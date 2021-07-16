NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Cardinals players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be desperate for the franchise to take the next step and make the NFL playoffs this season. Be that as it may, the NFC West is stacked with talented teams and it won't be easy for the Cardinals to rack up wins this year.

Training camp will provide the Arizona coaching staff with an opportunity to see which players are up for the task of competing for a postseason run in 2021/22.

Certain Cardinals players can't afford a lackluster camp and need to make eyecatching plays on the practice field.

Arizona Cardinals players who need big training-camp performances

#1 - Jordan Hicks

There were reports after the draft that the Arizona Cardinals had given permission to linebacker Jordan Hicks to seek a trade. The 28-year-old veteran’s starting job looks likely to go to rookie Zaven Collins.

Hicks is still on the Cardinals roster as things stand, but it seems likely he will be traded or cut before the regular season begins in September.

#2 - Christian Kirk

The arrival of veteran wide receiver A.J. Green this offseason has put a further squeeze on the Cardinals' wide receiver group. One roster casualty of this situation could be slot receiver Christian Kirk.

The 24-year-old wideout may be surplus to requirements after the Cardinals drafted rookie Rondale Moore in the second round of this year’s draft. Kirk had respectable stats last season. He recorded 48 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

It would be no fault of his own if the Cardinals decided to move on from him.

#3 - Devon Kennard

The Cardinals signed linebacker Devon Kennard last season to a three-year $20 million contract. He was brought in with the expectation that he would be the starter opposite Chandler Jones, but a combination of injuries and being outplayed by other players booted him out of the starting lineup.

Kennard is making starter money as a backup. If the linebacker is released, the Cardinals would save over $6.63 million in cap space.

#4 - Jonathan Ward

Second-year running back Jonathan Ward is under pressure to keep his active roster position in 2021.

The 23-year-old did not get any opportunities last season to run the ball. The Cardinals drafted rookie running back Eno Benjamin in the late rounds of this year's draft and he will be pushing Ward all the way during training camp.

Ward did feature on special teams last year so that versatility could help him remain on the team this season.

#5 - Robert Alford

Veteran Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford needs a strong training camp performance to cement his spot on the roster. The 32-year-old has missed the last two NFL seasons due to injuries suffered during training camp.

He will be hoping to avoid injury at this year's camp and show the Cardinals coaching staff that he can still contribute to the team's success.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha