NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Chiefs players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will once again be the cream of the Super Bowl contenders crop in 2021. The Chiefs have run roughshod over the AFC the past couple of years. A return to the big game is the expectation in Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs have some of the best talent in the NFL. Unfortunately, their lack of depth beyond the top talent is a bit of an issue. This was particularly prevalent in the Super Bowl last season.

If the Chiefs hope to solve their depth issues, they'll need roster bubble players to step up in training camp and show they offer value on the back end of the roster. If they can't, the glut of issues that plagued the Chiefs in 2020 could rear its ugly head in 2021.

5 Kansas City Chiefs players on the outside looking in

#1 - Darwin Thompson, RB

Darwin Thompson has had a role, albeit small, with the Chiefs for two seasons now. However, his time on the roster could potentially come to an end soon.

The Chiefs are likely to keep three running backs on the final roster, which puts Thompson in direct competition with the Chiefs' new pickup at running back, Jerick McKinnon, who offers value in the passing game that Thompson hasn't yet shown.

The big concern with McKinnon is his health. McKinnon has previously missed entire seasons due to injuries. Barring a McKinnon injury, Thompson will need to thoroughly outplay McKinnon in training camp to once again be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

#2 - Khalen Saunders, DT

Giving up on a third-round pick after only two seasons isn't ideal, but Saunders is the odd man out at defensive tackle. Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and new addition Jarran Reed are all locks to make the team.

Undrafted rookie Tershawn Wharton played instead of Saunders in games last year. Wharton has the inside track to nab the fourth defensive tackle spot. Saunders will have to prove he's better than Wharton during training camp.

#3 - Nick Keizer, TE

Nick Keizer played 302 offensive snaps in his rookie year with the Chiefs. Keizer was mostly used as a blocker. He ended the 2020 season with only six receptions.

The writing is on the wall for Keizer. The Chiefs went out in the 2021 offseason and drafted Noah Gray and signed Blake Bell to rejuvenate the tight end depth behind Travis Kelce. Unless Keizer can put together an unbelievable training camp, he's likely to be cut.

#4 - Antonio Callaway, WR

The talent is obvious when watching Antonio Callaway play. Callaway's athletic and he's got quick feet. In his 2018 rookie season, Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards.

In the two years since, he's only played in nine games. He caught only ten catches for 109 yards in that span. A big reason for Callaway's downfall has been what's taken place off the field. In college and in the NFL, Callaway has often found himself in trouble off the field.

Now looking to revive his career, Callaway will need to stay out of trouble while also impressing the Chiefs coaching staff enough to earn himself a roster spot.

#5 - Andrew Wylie, OL

The Chiefs made it their mission to improve their offensive line after a horrendous outing in Super Bowl LV. The Kansas City offensive line is now completely revamped with numerous new faces like Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney and Kyle Long.

The veteran additions combined with the offensive line draftees are going to make it hard for Andrew Wylie to make the team. Wylie was exposed by the Buccaneers' defensive line in the Super Bowl. After such a poor performance and below-average play the entire 2020 season, it's going to be tough for him to make the roster.

